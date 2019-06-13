How to keep newborn baby healthy and safe during the monsoons

By Rishu Gandhi

Taking care of your baby can be a tricky affair during monsoons. Mothers put their best efforts to nourish and uphold immense standards of hygiene for their newborn. The arrival of monsoon provides essential rejuvenation from scorching heat of summers but on the other hand, the sudden drop in temperature and rise in humidity brings health problems for new born babies such as irritation, bacterial allergies, fungal infection and rashes. Since newborn babies are most susceptible to ill-effects of the rainy season, precautions should be taken on a serious note to avoid infection. Here are some steps to assist new mothers to keep their newborn babies safe during monsoons.

Pre-monsoon check

Check doors and windows for leaks, dampness and other problems that may occur during this time, make it a habit to check and prepare your home for the season to come. Also, check the corners of your home and clean them of any fungus and moulds that may be growing there.

Consider eco-friendly products

Do consider using eco-friendly wipes instead of using hard water and plastic-based ones to keep your toddlers free of germs. Eco-friendly wipes are made of 100 per cent plant-based fabric, dermatologically tested, biodegradable, extra strong and velvety-soft to suit babies skin.

Ensure clean surroundings

The baby’s room should be mopped frequently with organic disinfectant that could prevent harbouring of disease-causing insects and pests, as well as bacteria. Do keep everything dry and clean, especially kitchen surfaces and cover the garbage and food waste properly before disposing. Scan the water stagnant areas and ensure there is no stagnant water around your house. If found, do eliminate it before it becomes breeding ground for mosquitoes and other insects. Do prune the plants in the garden before the monsoon and make sure the drains are cleaned to prevent waterlogging.

Check for allergies

Make sure your baby is kept away from specific pollens and allergens as some infants are allergic to these. Consult your doctor immediately if notice any rash, redness or other symptoms and get it rectified.

Keep your baby dry

Keep changing baby diapers on time so that babies can avoid rashes. Ensure your baby is always dressed in warm, dry clothes as these can often remain cold and damp after a wash, resulting in your baby catching a fever or cold.

Protection from mosquitoes

Make sure your windows and doors are closed during dawn and dusk to avoid mosquitoes from flying or crawling inside. Use natural insect repellents, bed nets and mesh windows to avoid serious illnesses such as malaria and dengue caused by mosquitoes. Dress your baby so bugs don’t have any access to skin.

Cleanliness is next to godliness, particularly when caring for a newborn baby during the rains. Ensuring that your baby is happy and healthy during monsoon may seem like a daunting task, but with your best efforts, little pre-monsoon precautionary steps and right planning can safeguard your newborn’s health even during this difficult time of the year.

(The writer is Founder and Head- Brand Strategy, Mother Sparsh.)