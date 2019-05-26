How to keep your child’s stomach cool in summers

Advertising

With rising temperatures in the summer season, appetite loss and dehydration become common among children, which is why many of them fall sick. Right after heat waves, inflammation bowel disease and stomach bugs are common scenarios. Instances of infectious gastroenteritis marked by vomiting and diarrhea also get enhanced in summer temperatures.

To combat this, the body should maintain adequate levels of fluid in the body. And the key to that is a healthy diet and intake of sufficient fluids.

Here are some tips for parents to keep their children hydrated while ensuring smooth digestion:

Eat less

Avoid heavy meals as the digestive system becomes sensitive during summer. It is best to eat smaller meals at shorter intervals as it goes easy on the digestive system and keeps one from feeling hungry as well. Also, switch to green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits that are easy to digest and will help your child stay hydrated for long.

Keep yourself hydrated

It’s very common to lose appetite during the summer season. Therefore, make sure to include enough fluids like water, milk, buttermilk, coconut water, mango panna to prevent dehydration. Also, include fresh fruits as they will not only provide vitamins and minerals but also regulate water content in the body.

Include herbs in your diet

Include herbs like coriander, fennel seeds, cilantro and ginger in food preparation as these are good for digestion. These will help improve digestive capabilities as well as absorb gases, reduce stress and help blood flow to the digestive system. Also, make sure to include sufficient salt in the diet, as one tends to lose much of body salt through sweating during summers.

Avoid spicy and fried food

Stomach inflammation is a common problem during the summer season. Therefore, avoid eating spicy and fried food as it makes your spleen weak, leading to stomach inflammation. You can instead include beans, lotus root and carrots in the diet to help strengthen the spleen and stomach.

(With inputs from Dr Jayakanth MJ, Consultant Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road)