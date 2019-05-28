How to get your baby to sleep better: Night routine, milestones and more

By Tanya Khubchandani Vatsa

Parenthood (and actually every day of my life) is more stressful when I haven’t gotten my ten hours of rest. However, all that’s left of those glory days of sleep are memories. While baby sleep is enigmatic, it is also the key to feeling like you can make it through the day (with help from those baby smiles and giggles, of course). My goal from the beginning has been to get my children to sleep continuously for longer stretches, and it hasn’t been easy.

Fortunately or not, I am an obsessive data junkie, and I spent almost eleven months with each child graphing everything in their lives, with the outcome being better sleep. I found that there were several things that could affect my little one’s sleep and mine (I reached a point where I could pretty much predict how my night would go based on the kind of day my baby had had). These are all universal, and I hope being aware of these will help your child to sleep better too:

Change of place

Apparently, as a child I slept easily and everywhere. But NOT my son. He barely slept anywhere! Going on vacation, changing his room (even though we carry his travel crib, which was once his regular bed), or even having him sleep in the same room as us ensured that he would be up singing all night long. So if you are planning a vacation, try to take a bed your baby is used to, plan a longer stay and nap when the baby naps.

Change of person

My son slept better and longer if my husband put him to sleep. There have been times when I would get my baby completely ready for bed, go through his routine, nurse him, etc., and then instead of me or my husband, my mom would walk him to bed (particularly if we had to go out early). He would go down easily with no fuss. However, he would wake up again and again even after we got back home and held and walked him back to sleep ourselves. This one is tricky because it could lead to you being under house arrest. So you can either rotate the people who put your children to bed on a regular basis or give them a heads-up when you are not going to be home, and use a transitional object.

Night routine

Having a consistent night routine for your baby is important as it signals to your little one that it is time for bed. Try to keep this as consistent as possible no matter where you are or what is happening. Our routine used to be dinner, massage, bath, story time, nursing session (often with a lullaby), music (which stays on), burp, walk for a few minutes and then in bed to sleep when they were little. Then it became dinner, bath, story time and milk, and me sitting with both of them until they fell asleep. Now I leave the room after my daughter sleeps, and my son puts himself to sleep post our routine.

Day sleep

The longer your child sleeps in the day and the better they nap, the better he or she will sleep at night. This is universal because babies who are well rested are not overtired or overstimulated, and can and will sleep better at night.

Baby habits

If your baby is used to sleeping next to you, putting your little one in another room or even bed will change their sleep pattern. As will putting them in your bed if they are not used to sleeping there. So set up habits that you can maintain. An older child (four months and up) is much more sensitive to any changes in routines and habits and can definitely learn to manipulate.

Teething

While we had weeks of sleepless nights when my son started teething, the weeks when the teeth actually came out were comparatively not as bad. I probably lost weeks of sleep on the first tooth while every subsequent tooth cost about three to five nights of sleep. My second baby wasn’t as fussy with her teeth (or maybe I was more comatose and exhausted when I did get to bed).

Medications

My son and I had both been on a few medicines in his first year. He had had a course of antibiotics, ibuprofen, acetaminophen and homeopathy for teething. While painkillers did help him sleep during mild teething, when he was crying because of pain from a tooth coming out, nothing helped. I did realize, though, that when I was prescribed oxycodone for an injury, which is baby-safe, it went to him through my breast milk and made him sleep quickly and through the night. I am not advocating drugging your children, but I just want you to be aware that the things we put in us can affect our nursing younglings, so stay away from excessive amounts of caffeine when you want your baby to sleep.

Congestion

It’s heart-wrenching to hear your little one wake up and struggle to breathe. If your baby has a cold or is perpetually congested, make sure to clean their nose before bedtime. You can use a snot sucker or aspirator, or just make it a habit to give the baby a night bath and clean out your child’s nostrils completely.

Temperature

An unwell baby is clingy and wants to be held by mommy, and a room too hot or cold will keep them up. The rule of thumb is, the baby should be in one layer more than you would be in a room of the same temperature. The blanket, if any, should be thin and breathable and tucked in tightly.

Hunger

From day one, we learn that a hungry baby is a very cranky one. This does not go on forever, and by eleven months my son did not need a feed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. (my daughter was down to one feed at that age). Once you wean your baby off the middle-of-the-night feeds (this is key) and they get used to this, you will get more sleep. However, if they don’t eat well in the day for any reason, they will be up at night (this is true well into toddlerhood).

Separation anxiety

When your child misses you, they will make you make up the time you spent away from them! All through the night. Be prepared.

Stranger danger

If your child is alert and has been exposed to too many new people in a day, they will find a way to tell you all about it through the night, regardless of whether they can talk.

Milestones

When kids learn new things, they want to practise them over and over, in the middle of the night! They do get over this, though. How long it takes just depends on how much you can wear them out in the day.

Sleep regressions

These do exist. Especially at four months, when the baby’s sleep rhythms change to become more adult like and they go into light sleep before deep sleep (unlike before). This will unfortunately take some readjusting and time, or even some mild sleep-training methods if you are willing.

These reasons are not exhaustive but will hopefully help you figure out why your baby is up the next time it happens. If it’s a pattern that you need to fix or address, do it before it becomes a habit—they learn quickly. What has worked best for me over the last five years is simply comforting them back to sleep. They go back to sleep quicker, as do you. I do step out a lot at night, but they are secure enough to know that I will be back and they are able to go back to sleep with the help of whoever is watching them (often even on their own) and I will find them curled up in my bed when I get home or hear all about it the next day.

(Excerpted with permission from the book All You Need to Know about Parenting, by Tanya Khubchandani Vatsa, published by Penguin Random House India.)