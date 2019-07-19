How to get out of bed safely during pregnancy

Tips to get up safely from bed during pregnancy: As happy a news as pregnancy can be, it also involves a lot of physical challenges like muscle cramps and joint pains, among other issues. As the belly grows gradually, your movements become restricted. You might experience difficulty in doing chores and even getting up from bed and will be at a higher risk of spraining your muscles or pulling a tendon.

A growing belly can cause your centre of gravity to shift, causing trouble in balancing while getting up from the bed. So, here are some steps to follow to get out of the bed safely during pregnancy:

1. Roll on to your side slowly if you are lying on your back.

2. Bring your knees closer to your belly and move them to the edge of the bed. Support your body with your arms and push yourself to come to a sitting position.

4. Swing both legs on the floor first and then get up.

5. While getting up, make sure you breathe in and out. Pregnancy can cause some dizziness when you try to get up. Practice deep-breathing exercises to get some relief.

6. Do not try to hurry at any point. Take your time and move your body slowly.

7. In case you face difficulty while getting up from bed, especially during the final semester, don’t hesitate to ask for help.