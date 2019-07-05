How to deal with your baby’s summer skin problems

By Dr Nivedita Dadu

Advertising

Summers are here and your baby is bound to face some skin problems. The scorching summer heat, excessive sweat and the damaging rays of the sun can really leave the baby’s sensitive skin red and irritated. Here are some skin problems that your baby might face and tips on how to deal with it:

Dry skin

Most newborn babies have really dry skin, which can even start to peel. Their skin is very delicate and tends to dry up easily. Also, excessive exposure from air-conditioners during summers extracts essential nourishment and moisture leaving the skin rough and dehydrated.

Also Read| How to protect your baby’s skin from the hot summer sun

Advertising

Heat rashes

Due to the baby’s skin being excessively sensitive, there is an occurrence of small pink and red spots because of sweating. These small spots can be generally seen on the back and between the legs. These spots can be really distressing for the baby as they are painful. It’s essential to take steps to avert this problem.

Baby acne

Yes, even a baby faces an acne problem. These tiny pimples and breakouts on their face appear during summers. This usually happens when bacteria sits on their skin, but it’s nothing to worry about. These will go away on their own, leaving the skin clean and healthy like before. It is always advised to avoid applying anything on your baby’s skin.

Folliculitis

This takes place when bacteria in unclean pools and hot tubs get into hair follicles present on the skin. This can be very itchy. It’s essential for parents to avoid dressing the child in damp clothes. These infections can even lead to pus-filled swellings on the baby’s skin.

Also Read| How to prevent dehydration and heatstroke in children during summer

Yeast infections

Even little ones suffer from yeast infections. These generally happen after a baby has been medicated with antibiotics. In this, the baby is seen with a diaper rash that is red along with small red pimples. Yeast infection can be really alarming for parents.

Dealing with skin problems

· Massage your baby’s skin with almond or coconut at least twice or thrice a week. A body massage helps in regulating the blood flow while essentially moisturising and nourishing the skin.

· Avoid placing your baby in hot tubs. Greater exposure to these hot tubs can lead to unwanted folliculitis.

· Post bathing, always pat dry your baby’s skin with a towel and moisturise thoroughly.

· Another very important factor for ensuring healthy skin of your baby is changing his or her diaper several times. This reduces the chances of getting skin rashes.

· Make sure you apply generous amounts of an organic sunscreen to your baby before taking them out.

· Always ensures the baby feels cool throughout the day. Put talcum powder on the baby’s skin to keep them feeling fresh.

· During summers, always make sure that your baby wears breathable fabrics and not clothes that are tight or made out of synthetic fabrics. These can lead to skin irritation, itching and sweating.

· Always use organic products which are made out of natural ingredients. Shy away from using soaps and chemical based body wash and moisturisers.

Advertising

(The writer is Founder and Chairman, Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic.)