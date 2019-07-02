How to choose the right bath products for your baby

By Ghazal Alagh

When it comes to baby bath products, whether that’s soaps, shampoos, lotions or body wash, there are so many choices available. At the same time, new parents want to make sure they choose ones that are best for their baby. Which is why it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and a little confused while choosing the right bath products for your infant or toddler.

While most baby shampoos in the market today have been clinically tested and are not known to have side-effects, there are many products that don’t undergo rigorous testing. As a parent, keeping the following guidelines in mind will help you make the right choices:

Choose natural products

When you pick a bath product for your baby, whether that’s a shampoo, body wash, or lotion, going natural is always a good idea. Choose from organic, toxin-free products that are made from natural ingredients. Our daily skin-care products are loaded with toxins and chemicals and your baby may not yet have built up the kind of immunity to handle such a high level of toxicity. Also, look for products that go above and beyond when it comes to clinical testing.

Read labels carefully

Before selecting bath products for your little one, just turn the bottle around and read the label so that you know exactly what’s in it. A quick label check will also help you make sure that the product has been clinically tested. Just like with adult products, many baby products also use chemicals to add fragrance and this information can only be found in the fine print. So when it comes to your baby’s bath products, always invest those few extra minutes to read the label thoroughly.

Go for products with good reviews

It’s understandable that baby products are the one area where you absolutely don’t want to take a chance. The most fool-proof way of using the right organic brand is by asking your paediatrician for a recommendation. Even if you’re buying organic products online, do your homework. Read as many genuine and authentic customer reviews as you can before you order a product.

Only use clinically tested products if your baby is allergy-prone

If your little one is prone to allergies, make sure that every bath product you buy is dermatologically tested. For instance, some shampoos have foaming agent CAPB (Cocamidopropyl Betaine) which may cause an allergic reaction or eye irritation. So make sure you go for a thoroughly tested product when shopping for your little one.

Products from the same brand

Most brands design their products in a way that makes them work well together. Buying different products from different brands confuses your baby’s body and should be avoided. For instance, you need to nourish your baby’s hair with oil before you shampoo it.

Go for vitamin-boosted bath products

There are vitamin-based baby soaps, body washes, lotions, and shampoos available in the market today. Products enriched with Vitamin E, D and A provide that extra nourishment to your baby’s skin, scalp and hair roots.

At the end of the day, your baby’s skin and hair care is something you absolutely shouldn’t compromise on. The nourishment and care during these early years will go a long way for your child. It’s just as important to make sure that the products you use in these years have no side-effects. Making smart, careful choices and sticking to organic, toxin-free products is the way to go.

(The writer is Co-founder of MamaEarth.)