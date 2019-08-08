Watch: How thyroid can affect your chances of getting pregnant

About one in 10 Indian adults are known to suffer from thyroid disorders, namely hypothyroidism. According to a 2016 study, about 13.13 per cent of pregnant women had the condition.

Advertising

Thyroid impacts a lot of women of reproductive age. Infertility specialist Dr Shweta Goswami explained, “Thyroid is a very important metabolic hormone in our body and it is very deeply intertwined with its effects on reproduction. It controls the basal metabolic rate and influences the ovarian function.”

The most common condition is hypothyroidism where the TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) levels are high. Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, is associated with low levels of TSH, and high T3 and T4 levels. Uncontrolled thyroid disorders could lead to failure of conception, problem with the egg reserve, higher risk of miscarriage and complications like preterm labour, preeclampsia and abruptio placentae during pregnancy.

Also Read| Watch: 5 essential tips from a doctor on how to get pregnant naturally

Advertising

Hypothyroidism affects up to five to 10 per cent of women of reproductive age. “If you are trying to conceive, the thyroid levels should ideally be between 0.5-2.5. This way, thyroid will not have a big impact on fertility,” advised Dr Goswami. So, the thyroid levels need to be controlled especially at the time of conception.

A lot of women assume that they would have to take medicines for thyroid all throughout their lives. Dr Goswami said, “If thyroid is monitored and well-controlled on a regular basis, then its adverse effects on reproduction are not seen. But you need to remember that if your thyroid levels are not way too high, somewhere between 2.5-6.5, it is not overt hypothyroidism, which means one does not need medicine for a lifetime. In that case, you can easily stop your medicines for thyroid, post delivery. Controlling thyroid will help you get pregnant faster and help prevent any other complications related to pregnancy. So, do not get worried if you are asked to start the thyroid medication as recommended by your fertility specialist.”

Watch the video here: