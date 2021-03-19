How sleep disturbances can lead to problems of conception

Sleep disorders likely increase the risk of fertility related issues for both sexes. But if your stress goes on for a long period of time or if you are dealing with a major upheaval, then your ovulation might get thrown out of sequence. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

By Dr Prakash Kini

Richa, a 36-year-old successful IT professional, walked into my consultation room with problems of conceiving after five years of trying. A little probe into her lifestyle revealed her enormous work pressure with frequent late nights with early wakeup calls and a constant lack of sleep. With my over 42 years of experience, I always tell people “Your body is smart, it knows that (periods of stress) aren’t good times to have a baby”. At the same time, stressed out women probably also often have less sex and are more likely to smoke or drink too much alcohol or caffeine, habits that can hardly improve their performances.

Facts about sleep

Sleep defined as short, less than 6 hours and as long, more than 9 hours was associated with a “reduced probability” of pregnancy. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Women reporting sleep problems – other than sleep apnea – were 3.7 times more likely to be at risk for infertility than women with normal sleep patterns.

Men who slept too little or too long had a 42 per cent reduction in probability of conception in any given month, using 8 hours as a reference point.

Men who self-reported trouble with sleep half the time also had the greatest problems getting their partner pregnant.

ALSO READ | What is varicocele and how can it affect male fertility?

Everyone gets stressed out once in a while. So if you are hassled for a few weeks at work or anxious about a big move, it most likely won’t hurt your baby-making abilities. Did you know there’s a long list of “lifestyle” factors that we know can affect the fertility of both women and men? From obesity to smoking to stress, you can now add problems with sleep to the list. Sleep disorders likely increase the risk of fertility related issues for both sexes. But if your stress goes on for a long period of time or if you are dealing with a major upheaval, then your ovulation might get thrown out of sequence. So as months go by without conception, stress kicks in and women struggling with infertility have the same level of anxiety, depression and sleeplessness as women diagnosed with other related issues. As a result, a vicious cycle begins.

Research has shown that people who get less than 5 hours of sleep are more likely to suffer from obesity which can further lead to problems with fertility. Disturbed sleep can lead to infertility in 30 percent of females and also causing decreased ovarian reserve in 30 percent. Also male infertility can upsurge with sleep and stress causing low and poor quality sperms. Some studies show that women working night shift around their ovulation phase have 15-20 percent increased chances of miscarriage. CDC says that 10 percent women of childbearing age have trouble conceiving or finishing their pregnancy. I have come across a lot of my patients who are angry at their bodies, so they stop taking care of it and I tell them to challenge their negative thoughts like “I will never get pregnant” or blaming themselves for their malady.

ALSO READ | Late night use of electronic media devices causes male infertility, claims study

What can be done?

Exercise for the “just right” amount. Physical activity both lowers stress and boosts fertility. Working out moderately raised the odds of conception, but women who worked out more vigorously were less likely to get pregnant. Endorphins and catecholamines surge post exercise & physical fitness regimes and these are proven stress busters. Watch your weight. Even being slightly overweight may affect fertility and it is not just women that need to watch the scale. Obesity can also negatively impact male fertility leading to lower sperm counts. Just as eating too much can cause fertility issues, weighing too little or extreme dieting can lead to anorexia and end your menstrual cycles. A balanced diet is a must. Enjoy your coffee, but within limits. Drinking 4 or more cups can reduce a couples fertility chances by 26 percent. You might want to limit alcohol. Who doesn’t know someone who’s answer to a stressful day is a drink? A study showed that drinking three or more alcoholic drinks a week, significantly lowers a woman’s chances of pregnancy. When stress gets in the way of sex and fertility, you need to be proactive in finding time for sex. Some general advice, creating a bedtime routine and sticking to it, avoiding work or checking emails just before sleep, keeping your bedroom work and Wi-Fi free. Meditation, music, sport of one’s choice can stir up your exuberance. An enjoyable couple activity can be rejuvenating to have a positive effect in conceiving.

ALSO READ | Is lack of sleep disrupting your fertility?

The pandemic indeed disrupted our lifestyles. But seeing the silver lining, many couples did conceive during this lockdown. Thanks to work from home, zero travelling, healthy eating at home, having hassle-free sex and avoiding junk food may have turned the tables! Finally, deciding to have a baby is one of the most exciting times of your life, but when yet another month passes without a positive result, the excitement inevitably starts to fade. It is difficult to stay calm and be in a positive headspace month after month. But reducing stress is important for all couples trying to fall pregnant, regardless of whether you have just started trying or dealing with long-standing infertility issues. Sleep, stress and infertility are interlinked. Break the chain and results will be evident.

(The writer is Group Medical Director, Senior Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Jayanagar)