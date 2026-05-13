How NEET uncertainty can deeply affect students’ mental health: ‘18-year-old beat exam stress once, now he has a meltdown’

Written by Dr Monica Chib

An 18-year-old student recently came to me with severe anxiety after uncertainty arose around his NEET examination. For nearly two years, he had structured his entire life around this one goal. His days revolved around coaching classes, mock tests, revision schedules and constant pressure to perform. Like many aspirants, he had isolated himself socially, sacrificing rest, hobbies and normal adolescent experiences to stay focused.

When the exam was finally over, he experienced immense relief. He slept peacefully for the first time in months and felt as though a huge burden had been lifted. But when discussions around possible cancellation and re-examination began circulating, that relief disappeared almost instantly. He became restless, started checking his phone repeatedly for updates, struggled to sleep and found himself unable to concentrate. He told me he felt mentally exhausted but also terrified at the thought of having to prepare all over again. I have now heard from his parents that he had a meltdown since the exams have been cancelled.

This is not an isolated reaction. It reflects what many students experience when uncertainty suddenly disrupts a high-stakes examination like NEET.

Why sudden cancellation feels so overwhelming

Students preparing for competitive exams like NEET are already functioning under prolonged psychological stress. For months, sometimes years, their bodies remain in a heightened state of alertness. Stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline remain elevated because the brain is constantly preparing for a perceived challenge.

Once the exam is over, there is usually a psychological release. The mind and body begin to decompress because they believe the stressful event has passed.

When an exam is unexpectedly cancelled or uncertainty emerges around its validity, that recovery process is abruptly interrupted. The body is essentially forced back into a state of acute stress. This often leads to emotional reactions such as shock, helplessness, anger and disappointment. Many students also experience physical symptoms, including headaches, disturbed sleep, stomach discomfort, nausea, poor appetite and even panic-like symptoms.

Story continues below this ad

The psychological cost of preparing again

Being asked to prepare again after already taking the exam can be extremely difficult. Students typically work toward a clearly defined endpoint. Once they cross that finish line, the mind naturally expects relief and recovery. When that endpoint suddenly shifts, many students experience emotional depletion.

They often describe feeling tired all the time, unable to focus or repeatedly reading the same material without retaining information. This happens because prolonged stress without recovery affects concentration, memory and overall cognitive performance.

Another common issue is performance anxiety. Students begin replaying the previous exam in their minds, questioning every answer and worrying whether they can perform equally well again. This overthinking itself becomes mentally exhausting. At that point, students are not simply preparing academically. They are also trying to process disappointment, uncertainty and psychological fatigue.

How uncertainty affects confidence and self-worth

Repeated instability around high-stakes exams can deeply affect students’ emotional well-being. Many aspirants gradually begin attaching their confidence and future identity to their exam performance.

Story continues below this ad

When uncertainty repeatedly interferes with that process, some students begin feeling that no matter how hard they work, outcomes remain beyond their control. This can lead to frustration, self-doubt and emotional exhaustion.

Some begin questioning their abilities despite months or years of sincere effort. In more vulnerable students, prolonged uncertainty may contribute to anxiety, low mood, hopelessness and significant sleep disturbance. The impact is often larger than the examination itself because students feel trapped in a cycle of uncertainty without closure.

What should parents watch out for?

Parents should be alert to emotional, behavioural and physical changes that persist for more than a few days. Warning signs include difficulty sleeping, withdrawal from family interactions, irritability, crying spells, loss of motivation, negative self-talk and panic symptoms such as sweating, trembling or rapid heartbeat.

Frequent headaches, acidity, nausea and appetite changes are also common physical manifestations of stress. Another increasingly common sign is excessive scrolling through social media for exam updates, often leading to emotional excesses due to rumours and conflicting information.

Story continues below this ad

Parents should avoid repeatedly discussing marks, ranks or comparisons during this period. Students need reassurance and emotional safety far more than additional academic pressure. If symptoms become severe or begin interfering with daily functioning, seeking timely professional mental health support is extremely important.

What students can do immediately

The first priority after an exam cancellation or disruption should be emotional stabilisation, not immediate productivity. Students should allow themselves time to process disappointment instead of suppressing it.

Restoring sleep, eating regular meals, maintaining physical activity and limiting exposure to social media speculation can significantly help regulate stress. It is also important to avoid panic-driven study schedules.

The brain performs much better with structured revision and adequate rest than under prolonged emotional strain. Psychologically, students should focus on what remains within their control — daily routines, revision plans and self-care. Most importantly, they must remember that one disrupted examination does not define their intelligence, capability or future success.

Story continues below this ad

Protecting mental health during such periods is not separate from academic preparation.

It is an essential part of it.

(Dr Monica Chib is Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi)