How can you optimise your chances of IVF success?

By Kshitiz Murdia

The success rate of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) in India varies within the range of 30 per cent and 35 per cent for every embryo transfer. That implies that numerous couples don’t succeed in their first IVF cycle and they need to opt for the second cycle of IVF soon after.

The journey of IVF can be trying, emotionally draining and expensive for most couples. Here’s what you need to do to optimise your chances of IVF success:

Maintain a healthy body weight

For increasing your chances of IVF success, you need to maintain a healthy weight. According to research, being obese or underweight can increase the number of trials before a successful conception. Being overweight or chronically underweight impacts the success rates of IVF negatively.

Monitor your BMI closely, and speak to a dietician or nutritionist before your IVF treatment begins for ensuring a higher success rate.

Modify your lifestyle

Reducing your physiological and psychological health can positively influence your IVF cycle. On the other hand, continuing to smoke and drink alcohol can have an adverse effect and reduce the chances of success.

Try to eat healthily, reduce the consumption of junk food and increase exercising before opting for IVF. Research shows that regular exercise can boost the success rate of IVF.

Finding the right doctor and clinic

It is in your control to pick the right doctor and clinic for IVF. Always pick one that has a high rate of success. Pick an expert, who has the experience and positive reputation in the field.

The clinic is equally important since the available technology and lab apparatus will predetermine your success rate to a great degree. Every clinic or IVF centre does not have the same success rate for these obvious reasons, make sure that the one you choose has a high rate of success among all patients.

Pay attention to health supplements

Are you taking multi-vitamins? Your intake of health supplements including iron, folate and calcium will influence the success rate of IVF.

Talk to your physician as well as your IVF expert about the adequate dosage and blood tests to determine the correct level of vitamins and essential minerals in your body.

Choosing the right techniques

The techniques your IVF expert offers will make all the difference in your life. Here are some of the techniques that can boost your IVF success rate –

Laser-assisted hatching: It eases the “hatching” of the embryo by breaking open the outer layer (zona pellucida). It increases the chances of implantation of a healthy embryo.

Blastocyst culture: A five-day old embryo has a higher chance of implantation than a traditional two or three-day one. Choosing a blastocyst transfer can enhance your shot at IVF success tremendously, provided you are working with an experienced medical professional.

Genetic testing before implantation

Pre-implantation genetic testing is done on the five to six-day old embryo to determine if the embryos are genetically normal. Only the genetically superior embryos should be chosen for implantation.

Embryos with chromosomal or genetic abnormalities face higher chances of abortion or rejection by the endometrium. Only the normal (euploid) embryos have higher chances of implantation.

Selection of individualised protocol

There is no one-size-fits-all protocol that is ideal for all women during IVF. You should seek counsel with your IVF expert for a personalised approach that can enhance your chances of success.

It typically combines existing IVF protocols with your test results, health condition and history of medical treatment to create a unique approach that maximises the chance for the implantation of the healthiest embryo chosen in the previous step.

Enhancing the chances of embryo implantation

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP): IVF experts utilise PRP, a form of protein autologous to platelets that can thicken the walls of a weakened endometrium. PRP treatment in a patient who has failed to conceive due to the weakening of the endometrium increases the chances of successful implantation.

Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (GCSF): GCSF is a growth factor that enhances the vasculation (formation of blood vessels) in the endometrium. That can enhance the chances of embryo implantation when the expert uses it before embryo transfer.

Be patient

IVF is not a one-day success story. Some couples have to try more than twice to conceive via IVF. Sometimes, you need to be more patient than others. Remember to follow your doctor’s advice, stick to a healthy diet and lifestyle, and don’t give up before you reach your goal.

(The writer is Medical Director, Indira IVF.)

