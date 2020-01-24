How aquatic therapy can help women during and after pregnancy

Those pregnant women who encounter feet, ankle and leg swelling should try aquatic therapy. (Source: Getty Images) Those pregnant women who encounter feet, ankle and leg swelling should try aquatic therapy. (Source: Getty Images)

By Dr Mohita Goyal

Did you know that by opting for aquatic exercises, pregnant women can stay in top shape. They will be able to cut down that pregnancy weight, deal with hormonal imbalances, during and after pregnancy.

Aquatic therapy, which is also known as a pool or water therapy, refers to a range of exercises and movements like aqua running, carried out underwater for physical rehabilitation and relaxation. Doing so can be fun and not only helpful for children but also pregnant women. Yes, you heard it right. A pregnant woman’s body goes through a lot of changes during pregnancy. Many women experience body pain and fatigue. It can help pregnant women to get rid of their health woes. One will be better equipped to deal with hormonal imbalance, weight loss, bone pain, control pain, improve posture along with strength, flexibility, and agility. Thus, pregnant women will be able to stay fit and active.

This is how aquatic therapy can be helpful for pregnant women:

Soothes aching muscles

It is a no-brainer that aqua therapy can help lower the risk of falls. Likewise, it can also help relax you, your aching muscles, and the uneasiness while walking around. The buoyancy of water can perk up and rejuvenate you. It increases blood circulation and helps you relive those muscle spasms.

Reduces swelling

Those pregnant women who encounter feet, ankle and leg swelling should try aquatic therapy. This is so because the hydrostatic pressure of water tends to enhance the circulation and lower the swelling.

Keeps weight in control

Do you wish to keep a check on your weight during pregnancy? Or do you want to quickly get rid of those excess kilos, after pregnancy, and then just go for aquatic therapy? It can help you stay fit, as doing exercises underwater like squatting and knee-up. Moreover, it can help you get rid of lower back pain and strengthen the muscle of your legs and core. But, remember that you shouldn’t go overboard. Doing so can be risky.

A word of caution

You should keep in mind that before starting with any exercise programme, you must consult your doctor. You must also make sure that you should get inside the pool, and exercise only under the guidance of a fitness trainer. Do not exercise on your own.

(The writer is Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.)

