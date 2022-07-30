scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Hepatitis in children: Scientists have found a possible cause for the mystery outbreak

A new study suggests the spate of severe hepatitis cases seen in children may be the result of three factors: adenovirus, adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2) and an underlying genetic predisposition to the disease.

By: The Conversation | London |
Updated: July 30, 2022 3:22:53 pm
World Hepatitis Day, what is hepatitis, what causes hepatitis, what are the types of hepatitis, can hepatitis be prevented, precautionary measures for hepatitis, hepatitis prevention and hygiene, indian express newsPrevention, hygiene practices, and vaccination are the most effective tools. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Between April and July of this year, 1,010 cases of severe hepatitis without any explainable cause were reported in children in more than 35 countries. Nearly half of these cases were in Europe, including over a quarter in the UK.

Usually, childhood hepatitis is caused by an infection from one of the hepatitis viruses (such as hepatitis A or hepatitis C). But although children were presenting with elevated levels of hepatitis markers in their blood, no traces of hepatitis viruses were detected in these children, nor in any of the related cases since.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Initial investigations found a potential link between adenovirus infection and these cases of hepatitis. Adenoviruses are very common viral infections, especially in children. They typically cause infections such as mild colds, pink eye (conjunctivitis) or stomach problems. However, if they get to the liver they can on rare occasion cause hepatitis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...

However, given how common adenoviruses are in children – and because they rarely cause hepatitis in healthy people – it was difficult to say this was the probable cause.

ALSO READ |World Hepatitis Day 2022: Expert debunks myths related to the infectious liver disease

A new study suggests that the spate of severe hepatitis cases seen in children may be the result of three factors working together: adenovirus, adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2) and an underlying genetic predisposition to the disease.

A potential cause emerges

In a pre-print study (which means it has not yet been reviewed by other scientists), a team of researchers looked at nine of the original hepatitis cases in April and conducted a large range of tests, seeking to find new or previously undetected viruses or genetic factors that may have caused hepatitis in the children.

The team found that all nine children had been infected with adeno-associated virus 2. They then compared their findings with 13 healthy children and 12 children who’d had adenovirus infections but no hepatitis. Adeno-associated virus 2 was not detected in any of these children. This was a strong indicator that AAV2 was a cause of these mystery hepatitis cases.

ALSO READ |World Hepatitis Day: Understanding the ABCs of different viruses that cause the disease

Adeno-associated virus 2 belongs to a group of viruses called Dependoparvovirus which infects both humans and some primates. But what’s particularly interesting about AAV2 is that in order to infect the host, it requires another virus to also be infecting the host at the same time. It uses this helper virus in order to replicate inside human cells. The most common helper viruses of AAV2 are adenovirus and herpesvirus.

The researchers found that six out of the nine patients they looked at had an adenovirus, while three had signs of a herpes virus. This makes it’s likely these hepatitis infections were caused by a combination of AAV2 and one of these helper viruses.

Immune systems and infections

But both AAV2 and infections such as adenovirus and herpes virus are quite common in children, and most children infected with these don’t go on to develop hepatitis. This means there must be an additional factor at play here, perhaps even at the genetic level.

The team of researchers then analysed the children’s genomes to look for specific immune system markers, called human leucocyte antigens. Immune system cells use human leucocyte antigens to detect other viruses and pathogens, and engulf them.

ALSO READ |‘India too may have acute hepatitis cases… Child specialists must stay alert’

This then sends a signal to other immune cells which come along and destroy the pathogen. There are many different types of human leucocyte antigens, and depending on why type a person has can determine which infections they may be more susceptible to.

The researchers found that eight out of the nine children had a higher genetic prevalence of a certain type of human leucocyte antigen, which may have increased their likelihood of getting hepatitis symptoms from these viral infections. This type is also more common in people of European descent, which may further explain why these hepatitis cases were mainly seen in Europe.

Although it appears from this study that a combination of factors may explain the sudden, severe hepatitis cases spotted in children, the study itself was small and only conducted on participants in Scotland. A much larger, peer-reviewed study will need to be done in order to fully figure out the exact link and how best to protect children going forward.

Another factor that might have played into this were COVID-19 restrictions, which meant many children weren’t being exposed to these viruses and developing immunity at the ages they normally would have. This meant that when restrictions were lifted, children were exposed to these viruses all at once, which would overwhelm their immune system which is not prepared to deal with it.

However, research will need to be done in order to investigate whether or not this really played a role in the severe hepatitis cases. But if it is shown to be a cause, then it’s likely we will see fewer and fewer cases of hepatitis in children as the months pass since the last lockdown.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

4

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
To checkmate BJP bid post seer death to regain east Rajasthan, Gehlot set...
To checkmate BJP bid post seer death to regain east Rajasthan, Gehlot set...
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Sanket Sargar leads after Men’s 55kg snatch round
CWG Day 2 LIVE

Sanket Sargar leads after Men’s 55kg snatch round

‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces: MoS

‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces: MoS

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
Kerala

Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it

'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement