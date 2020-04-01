Handy tips from a mompreneur to keep your kids safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

Maintaining a clean environment is an absolute must. (Representative image, source: getty images) Maintaining a clean environment is an absolute must. (Representative image, source: getty images)

By Aakanksha Bhargava

Today, the coronavirus pandemic is deeply affecting hundreds of people around the world and putting a halt to lakhs of businesses. As the scare of COVID-19 grows with each passing day, this respiratory illness is spreading from person to person much faster due to lack of seriousness and awareness by people in trying to contain this disease. While the situation is evolving swiftly, concerns about toddlers and kids are weighing heavy on the minds of parents.

The COVID-19 scare becomes even more real when women who are working in essential jobs such as doctors, nurses, owners of essential services, media persons, policewomen, community workers, etc, cannot afford to stay back home. Here are a few key tips which I ensure for a healthy environment around my baby:

Learn to wash and sanitise

One cannot emphasise on this fact enough! I have had small bottles of sanitiser in my purse, in the car, at the door of my office and also at home. While its essential to sanitise yourself and the environment one shouldn’t forget the fact that babies do make a mess and are sometimes not willing to be adaptable with cleaning their hands often. However, if you have an opportunity to stay back home. Please ensure that your child learns healthy hand cleaning and sanitising habits from you.

Read| Coronavirus scare: Stuck indoors with the kids? Try these creative ideas

Also, another key aspect is that whoever is handling the child should wash/ sanitise their hands before touching the child. Kids definitely love to touch their face. Whether it is their nose, mouth and eyes since these are entry points for the virus. Hence, frequently hand washing will definitely help in maintaining a clean environment. Apart from this it’s important to teach your kids the use of masks and also develop a habit of using the same whenever you are out of the house. The same also applies to the parents who have to walk out of the home frequently.

It’s very important to see if your child is having any respiratory symptoms and is feeling sick. If your child is having such symptoms them it’s important to keep them home considering the containment of the disease could only be done with the help of isolation. Apart from this if the child is with a respiratory illness he/she should not be close to elderly grandparents and/or caregivers since they are at risk for more severe illness.

Read| Breastfeeding challenges while travelling: Tips from a mompreneur

Maintain a sanitised environment

Maintaining a clean environment is an absolute must. Now that my daughter Samaira is kept in a safe, clean and sanitised environment both in the office and at home, it becomes necessary to keep her clothes, other furniture, bed and toys clean. We usually ensure that her toys are sanitised and washed everyday by default since toddlers tend to put their toys in their mouths. Though there haven’t been clear evident cases of transmission from surfaces, yet it’s always recommended to clean the surfaces with proper documented disinfectants prescribed by the government which are baby safe.

Read| Parenthesis: Parenting in the time of corona

Engage kids for fun activities

The situation though grim calls for more free time which can be best enjoyed with your toddlers and kids. During this time children might still have school work to do, but still might run out of ideas when it comes to spending so much free-time. Hence, it becomes even more important to enjoy this time together with the kids and build on some amazing memories. I make sure that I spend some time dancing, singing and helping Samaira paint too. Since she is just 18 months, it is crucial that we engage in some activities which helps burn her energy and learn some core skills apart from playing around with her toys. If you have children you could perhaps help them build on their cooking and gardening skills. It’s very important to stay calm and use this time to build on hobbies which stick with them for life.

At last I wish that you all choose to spend some quality and nurturing time with you kids by staying indoors.

(The writer is CEO at PMR)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd