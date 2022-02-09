Do you know about Hair Toe Tourniquet Syndrome? Here’s how it can affect your baby

Hair Toe Tourniquet Syndrome (HTTS) is an uncommon paediatric condition that occurs when the “toe is circumferentially strangulated by human hair or fibres”, according to Dr Vijay Yewale, MD, DCH, FIAP Head, Institute of Child Health, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

What are the causes and is it genetic?

Dr Manjit Kumar, MD, Apollo Multi Speciality Hospital, Kolkata explained that HTTS doesn’t have any genetic association, but is rather incidental.

Dr Yewale agreed that it is not a genetic disorder–a tourniquet may be caused by other material like cloth fibres or thread. “Hair when wet is stretched and tensile but on drying up shrinks and becomes stiff”, he remarked.

(Representative photo/Pexels)

He added that other reasons that can lead to HTTS is the “custom of tying a thread around a finger or toe to ward off evil spirits or tying a thread around the penis to control bedwetting.”

Experts agreed that the syndrome may be seen in adolescents or cognitively impaired adults. However, it is more common in infants under the age of two years. “The third toe is the most affected appendage,” noted Dr Yewale.

What are the early signs you can watch out for?

Dr Yewale said that the manifestation of the syndrome can vary from irritability or inconsolable cry due to pain, and quite often, may be the only symptom.

“Other presentations include swelling, redness to erosion of the underlying bone in a rare case. Cases have been reported where infants have not shown irritability despite having HTTS for weeks,” he clarified.

Here’s what the experts recommended if you suspect your child has HTTS:

*Seek medical advice– If your child has an inconsolable cry or a swollen digit.

*Examination of the patient in a well-lit area– If need be, the affected structure should be examined under a hand-held magnifying glass.

*Misdiagnosis of groves in the digits as infection can delay appropriate treatment.

Dr Kumar said that the diagnosis can be made after “identification of a swollen and painful appendage with a sharp circumferential demarcation from normal tissue, proximally.”

What are the treatment options for this condition in India?

Both experts agreed that children presenting with irritability should have their digits examined for signs of strangulation. Here’s what they recommended:

*Simple, but meticulous, unwinding may resolve the situation as there could be numerous strands of hair involved.

*Skin protection should be considered for excoriations and abrasions due to the tightly-wrapped hair-thread(s)

*Pain control, and, if necessary, moderate sedation.

Are there any preventive measures?

Increasing awareness about the condition would help reduce the cases and “also in timely management avoiding complications like auto amputation” , said Dr Yewale. Following are a few more points he mentioned:

*Awareness is pivotal and must be targeted at parents, who should be advised and encouraged to examine the insides of their child’s clothing that covers the limbs, for loose threads or hair.

*Mothers should also be counselled about the excess hair fall that occurs following childbirth and advised to check their infant’s digits every few days or so.

*Avoid using coverings on their infant’s extremities for extended periods of time without inspection.

*Launder children’s clothes inside-out.

