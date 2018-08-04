Go green with baby wipes

(Source: Dreamstime) (Source: Dreamstime)

By Rishu Gandhi

The market for baby care products can be seen flooded with a number of brands claiming to be the best product for newborns and infants right from skincare to haircare and baby wipes. A recent study found that major brands in the Indian market use polyester and alcohol for their wipes, although both are scientifically proven to be harmful to a baby’s sensitive skin. Also, being plastic in origin, such wipes are non-biodegradable and thus add to the pollution, creating environmental issues.

Worldwide research says polyester in baby wipes account for around 35 per cent of plastic pollution and many environmental agencies have even come forward to stop its usage. With an increased demand in India, the industry is aggressively moving towards adoption of eco-friendly wipes with natural ingredients such as plant fibers. Eco-friendly wipes are gaining popularity and have seen acceptance among informed parents who want to opt for green parenting.

Moreover, a few companies have moved one step ahead in creating organic wipes via usage of water instead of alcohol, conforming to natural care for the child. A few products with 98 per cent water content and no harmful ingredients for perfumery are setting standards for this segment. Researchers are even recommending water-based wipes taking into consideration that babies are more prone to skin allergies and a sizeable amount of alcohol may further add to the problem. Parents have started experiencing natural wipes and recent trends show they are gradually forming the habit of using water-based wipes as they feel it’s safe for their child. Also, water-based wipes keep the skin hydrated, making babies feel comfortable for a longer duration.

The recent shift from chemical-based to eco-friendly wipes has supported many start-ups trying to innovate in the segment and further paved the way for natural baby care. Many products are now following the same path as eco-friendly natural baby wipes, making the chemical-free range a preferred choice. Right from the selection of fabric to products meeting green standards, the focus areas for many players have changed, along with the preference of millennials who lean towards making informed decisions.

Gone are the days when parents opted for products based upon the brand value and without scrutinising the constituents of a product. Now, with technology playing an important role in revolutionising the baby care industry, parents have the option of choosing products that support the green cause and at the same time are far more skin-friendly for their child.

(The writer is Founder and Head-Brand Strategy, Mother Sparsh.)