Having ghee can protect kids from diseases. Here’s how

By Mohmad Yusuf N Shaikh

According to ancient Ayurvedic texts, ghee is a “satvic” food that ensures the well-being and healthy development of the whole body, including that of the heart. It is comprised of a myriad daily essential dietary elements like CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid), Omega 3 and Omega 9 essential fatty acids along with vitamins A, D, E and K. The assimilation of nutrients in the human body increases when suspended in a ghee matrix. However, overfeeding ghee to your child can kill its nutritional essence and create huge troubles for them in the growing years like childhood obesity and other complications.

Here’s how ghee can benefit the overall health of growing kids:

Improving the brain’s abilities

Ghee, being a storehouse of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, provides great benefits to nerves and the brain. A lack of these fatty acids leads to an increased risk of brain-related disorders like dementia and Alzheimer’s in advanced years. Hence, make it a habit to inculcate ghee as a compulsory dietary element as it enhances the adequate synthesis of all nutrients in the child’s nervous system, especially the brain.

Preventing chronic diseases

Although ghee is a prominent member of the saturated fats family, the ingredient is considered an ideal match for Indian recipes because of its high smoking point. Ghee generates the least amount of free radicals, thereby cutting down the risks of cancer as in the case of other dietary fats. With wondrous properties of various vitamins, especially of Vitamin D, ghee also improves visual power and is good for bones and muscles development. Supported by powerful antiviral and antifungal properties, ghee also helps in strengthening children’s immune systems against infections such as coughs and colds.

Powering up digestive health

The inclusion of short-chain fatty acids primarily of butyric acid helps enormously in reducing the problem of inflammation and improving digestion abilities. When stuck with any medical problem that affects the stomach and liver, it is advised to take certain foods such as kichdi, puran poli, etc, with a spoonful of ghee. With ghee as an addition, the medicinal properties of this wondrous food increase manifolds and also help in enhancing the stimulation of stomach acid secretion for better digestion in future.

Melting away unhealthy elements

Despite being a prominent member of the fats family, ghee has essential amino acids that help the good fats to mobilise well in the body and the bad fat cells to shrink in size. Several medical reports have even suggested that by making kids eat small quantities of ghee at regular intervals, parents can keep the LDL cholesterol levels in control, which when aggravated can lead to critical situations of blocked arteries and heart diseases later in life.

However, even though ghee is a storehouse of health benefits for growing kids, it’s advised that parents shouldn’t go overboard with its consumption as excess has its own negative consequences. An average toddler generally needs 1,000 to 1,200 calories per day according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. So, it is recommended to limit children’s ghee intake to half or one teaspoon a day. This is not a fixed number though and can be varied as per the doctor’s advice after considering the age and growth of toddlers.

(The writer is founder of Kudrati Ayurved Health Center.)