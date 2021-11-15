Can you get rid of gestational diabetes after childbirth?

By Dr Surabhi Siddhartha

Do you have gestational diabetes during pregnancy? Worried whether it will be there lifetime or go away after childbirth? Have any doubts regarding it? Read on to know more about this. Also, do not forget to follow the instructions given by your doctor.

ALSO READ | use smart and effective ways for your child’s diabetes management

Gestational diabetes occurs when blood glucose levels become abnormally high during pregnancy as the body gets resistant to insulin. This is mainly seen during the 20-24 weeks of pregnancy. Gestational diabetes can be seen owing to certain risk factors like family history, age, having a baby after 25, and even poor lifestyle choices. It can take a toll on both, mother and the baby. Gestational diabetes can invite complications such as early birth, breathing problems, miscarriage, and even stillbirth. It can also lead to preeclampsia, which is high blood pressure. Consequences are C-section delivery, an extra-large baby, and hypoglycemia. Those women having gestational diabetes should not take it lightly at all. It is essential to immediately visit the doctor and seek timely medical attention.

Stick to healthy habits! (Source: Pixabay) Stick to healthy habits! (Source: Pixabay)

Can gestational diabetes go away on its own?

Yes, it is possible that this type of diabetes may go away soon after the delivery of the baby. But, many women with gestational diabetes may develop type 2 diabetes in later life. Yes, you have heard it right!

ALSO READ | Baby feeding schedule: How to tell if your baby is eating enough

The last word: It is essential for those women with gestational diabetes to adhere to a well-balanced lifestyle. Stick to healthy eating habits. Eliminate processed, oily, junk, spicy, canned foods and artificial sweeteners from the diet. Avoid going overboard on roadside food. Eat foods loaded with protein, vitamins, and other essential nutrients. Exercise on a daily basis. You can choose from a wide range of activities such as swimming, cycling, walking, yoga, and light aerobics. Avoid doing strenuous activities. Exercise only under the supervision of the trainer. Check your blood sugar levels from time to time as suggested by the doctor, and avoid skipping meditation. Even if you have diabetes or not, it is imperative to follow a healthy lifestyle.

(The writer is Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar.)

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.