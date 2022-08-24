scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Four myths about stem cell banking that new parents should know

Over the past decades, stem cell banking has garnered attention from the general public for the benefits it stands to offer. Parents are coming forward to educate themselves about preserving their newborn’s stem cells for a secure future.

stem cellsAny healthy individual between the age of 18 years to 50 years can register as a blood stem cell donor. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

By Dr Nithya Srinivasan

It does not matter if you are a first-time parent or a second-time parent, having a newborn means running round the clock to take care of the little one. The formative years of a baby are vital for their overall development and that is also a reason why parents tend to be sensitive about everything involving their babies.

Parents tend to be high-strung even at the slightest change in the baby’s activities and are often spending time on the internet for parenting tips. Despite all the anxiety and excitement of parenting a newborn, parents only want the best for their child. New parents can be extra vigilant about what is available for their newborns and pore over every aspect of it to ensure maximum benefits. This alertness is even more present when it comes to ensuring the best for the baby’s health.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with themPremium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...

Over the past decades, stem cell banking has garnered attention from the general public for the benefits it stands to offer. Parents are coming forward to educate themselves about preserving their newborn’s stem cells for a secure future. Currently, stem cell therapy is extended to patients suffering from blood disorders (like Beta Thalassemia, Aplastic Anemia), blood cancers, metabolic and immune disorders. Despite knowing how stem cell banking can safeguard their child’s life, there is still some resistance when it comes to embracing stem cell banking because of a few misconceptions, including:

Myth – Treatment of diseases using cord blood is still in the experimental stage and is considered to be a medical waste

ALSO READ |Stem cell donation: Essential things you must know

Fact: Stem cells have been actively used in treating diseases in the past few decades. After the first transplant using stem cells in the eighties, approximately six million cord blood have been stored globally for transplantations. A baby’s umbilical cord is a rich source of blood-forming stem cells. These cells are used to save the lives of patients with life-threatening conditions like leukemia, lymphoma or thalassemia. This is done by infusing stem cells and producing new healthy blood cells (including white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets) inside the bone marrow. Infusion of these cells can also treat patients with inherited genetic disorders like bone marrow failure or inherited immune disorders.

Advertisement

Myth – The process of extracting cord blood is painful and consequently affects the baby

Fact: While cord blood collection requires advanced planning, the process itself is very painless and safe for both the mother and baby. Regardless of the birthing process, cord blood extraction does not pose any threat because the cord blood is only collected after the umbilical cord has been clamped and removed.

ALSO READ |5 tips for an easy and smooth labour, from a gynae

Myth – Bone marrow or other sources of stem cells are given more preference over cord blood for transplants:

Advertisement

Fact: Stem cells derived from bone marrow as well as cord blood from the person within a family cannot always be a perfect match for the baby or other family members. Recent studies have shown that cord blood stem cells have a greater number of primitive stem cells with high self-renewal capacity as compared to bone marrow stem cells. The cardinal difference between them is the HLA matching criteria for the patients. While bone marrow stem cells require all 10 parameters to be matched, cord blood stem cells only need 6-8 parameters.

Myth – Cord blood is rarely used in medical treatments today

Fact: To reiterate, cord blood stem cell transplants are used to treat nearly 80 and more diseases including blood cancer, metabolic and immune disorders. The medical world is opening new frontiers to apply stem cell transplant to cure rare disorders across specialties and hold a great future.

The joy of parenting is limitless. Parents find it even more rewarding when they see their children grow up happy and healthy. One way of assuring this healthy lifestyle would be optimizing the advancement in medical technology. Learning about the effectiveness of stem cell banking and unlearning the myths and misconceptions shrouded around it can help parents make better choices not only for their child but also for their family.

(The writer is medical director, Biobank Division, LifeCell International Pvt Ltd)

Advertisement

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:20:52 pm
Next Story

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy beats World No. 2 Kento Momota

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Premium
BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years
Tech InDepth

BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement