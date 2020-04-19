Foods and yoga to boost brain function in children

Bakasana improves memory, and increases focus and concentration. Bakasana improves memory, and increases focus and concentration.

By Akshar

Childhood should be a combination of work and play. It is a time that is designed for learning and development. Every moment, every encounter and every situation that we experience during childhood adds to our growth. Therefore, it is important to remember that childhood is where the feeding of information begins. Yoga is responsible for increasing certain areas of your brain or to decrease them in size. This affects your cognition as well as how you process your emotions, stress, and anxiety. Parents can step in and help their kids prevent any kind of depression, or anxiety with the divine tool called yoga.

Yoga supports physical, emotional and mental wellness and development of children of all ages. As students, children can gain vast improvement in memory, concentration and focus making them more productive and eligible for effective leadership roles in the future. Yoga essentially rewires the brain, and the body to help you live a happier, and healthier life.

Compassionate Food

You can connect your children to nature through yoga asanas. This builds the qualities of compassion, and empathy for plant and animal life from a very young age. Inspired by the natural world around us, yoga includes the elements of flora, fauna along with the asanas. Teach your child from a young age the importance of loving, and respecting animals. Yoga is a strong proponent of compassion, and teaches Ahimsa, which means non-violence. Therefore, in yoga, the food is almost always Sattvic or vegetarian, and all meat is avoided completely. The world needs more eco-warriors and you can help build these qualities in your child. Following a vegetarian diet channels their energies towards positive self-development. Fruits, vegetables, and natural foods, cereal, pulses are enough to boost memory power, increase focus and concentration enabling your child to do better in school, as well in social interactions.

Gentle Parenting

It is the responsibility of the parents to create a loving and healthy environment for the child to grow up in. Plan a shared practice with your child and get started on a simple routine of yoga at least thrice a week for a minimum of 20-30 minutes each session. The practice of yoga brings about balance in all aspects whether physically, mentally or emotionally from a very young age. Being a parent is a divine duty as you become accountable for a life other than your own. Yoga will bring you closer to your child; manage his/her emotions so that there is better understanding, communication and positive overall growth.

Bakasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Samasthithi

Lean forward and place your palms flat in front of your feet but slightly away from them

Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart

Bend your elbows slightly and place your knees just below your armpits

Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts to your arms

Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together

Straighten your arms as much as possible

Focus at a point and hold this asana for a while

Benefits

Improves memory

Increases focus, and concentration

Strengthens your wrists and arms wrists and arms

Tones your waist

Your sense of balance, concentration, and co-ordination improves by practicing this posture regularly

Surya Namaskar

The Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation is best practiced early in the morning before sunrise. This will bless you with physical and mental strength, give you command over your body, calm your mind, balance your energies, and bring peace to your consciousness. Surya Namaskar is a powerful technique to make you more mindful. With regular practise, each and every task that you take up will be done consciously and with great care.

The Surya Namaskar contains a total number of eight asanas woven into a sequence of 12 steps for each side, Right and Left. When you begin the Surya Namaskar, you must start with the Right side as the sun’s energy is represented symbolically through this side, while the Moon is represented by the left. One complete cycle is done when you cover both the sides, and this is made of 24 counts.

Steps to perform Surya Namaskar

Pranam Asana (The Prayer pose)

Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Hastha Uthanasana

Pranam Asana

Repeat the 12 steps to the other side and start with the left leg to complete one full cycle.

Chandra Namaskar

The Chandra Namaskar is a salutation to the moon. The moon represents emotions, emotional intelligence and taste. As the Chandra Nadi or Moon Channel runs along the left side, you begin the Chandra Namaskar with your left leg first.

Chandra Namaskar must be practiced at 6 pm facing the moon.

Performing this namaskar during full moon nights is extremely nourishing to the body and spirit.

The Chandra Namaskar contains a total number of nine asanas woven into a sequence of 14 steps for each side, Right and Left. When you begin the Chandra Namaskar, you must start with the Left side as the moon energy is represented symbolically through this side, while the Sun is represented by the right. One complete cycle is done when you cover both the sides, and this is made of 28 counts.

Chandra Namaskar — 14 steps make half the cycle

Pranam asana (The Prayer pose)

Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Inhale and bend back (Ardha Chandra asana)

Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Inhale and bend back (Ardha Chandra asana)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Hastha Utanasana

Pranam asana

Repeat the 14 steps with the right leg to make it one complete cycle with a total of 28 counts.

Benefits of Surya and Chandra Namaskar:

Helps with weight loss

Strengthens muscles and joints

Improved complexion

Ensures a better functioning digestive system

Helps combat insomnia

Spinal cord and abdominal muscles are stretched

Internal organs are massaged

Improves flexibility of the hips

Stimulates the Manipura Chakra

Improves balance in the nervous system

Reduces blood sugar levels

Reduces stress levels

Tones the entire body

Improves digestion and reduces constipation

Eliminates stomach ailments

Promotes balance between both sides of the body

Yoga and spirituality is a practice that is essential to equip children with. It gives them the ability to remain optimistic about circumstances and be positive in nature. Yoga enables the practitioner to creating healthy patterns for themselves in the form of self-care. When these habits are inculcated from a young age, then children can do their best, and fearlessly face the world and all its challenges. Rather than feeling the heaviness of society’s expectations, and the pressure to succeed, yoga can teach your child to handle everything with ease and a sense of lightness.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur, and author)

