Tech for women: Top 5 fertility trackers to help you get pregnant

Historically, women have had to go to the labs for ultrasound scans to find their most fertile days of the month. However, owing to the rise in tech in the last decade, different apps and gadgets have been developed specifically for women’s needs and wants. Fertility tracking at home is one area which has become easier, with more and more women taking the help of an app or device when planning their pregnancy.

However, while these may be worth exploring, they cannot be seen as a substitute for a medical test. A study by the University of Washington recently concluded that none of the major menstrual cycle tracking apps were totally accurate. The following are some popular fertility tracking apps and devices available for women.

Inito

Inito is a fertility device to help women track their fertile days at home and get pregnant faster naturally. It claims to be the first device to bring ovulation testing to the phone, where the monitor reads urine test strips to measure two key fertility hormones (LH and estrogen) to suggest the most fertile time in the menstrual cycle. It is reportedly designed to understand the body and hormone levels specific to Indian women. Inito works with irregular cycles as well, adjusting test dates according to your hormone level variations and reminding you about them via notifications. The Inito device comes with a pack of 10 fertility test strips.

Ava bracelet

Ava is a smart band that uses an algorithm which learns the user’s personal characteristics to identify the best time of the month for a woman to try for a baby. Ava has been tested for normal cycles that lie between 24 to 35 days. It has not been tested for irregular cycles and PCOS. It comes with a monthly subscription fee.

Flo

Flo is a menstruation and menopause tracking, ovulation calendar and pregnancy monitoring mobile application. It uses artificial intelligence and data science to monitor women’s health. If you are wondering when you last had a period or would like to know when your next one is due, you can take the help of Flo.

Daysy

It is an intelligent menstrual cycle and fertility tracker which is compact in size and fits neatly in the palm of your hand. It’s meant to track proven signs and symptoms of fertility on a day to day basis, measuring only the Luteinizing hormone. It uses a simple colour code to display the results either as a red (you are fertile/possibly fertile) or green (you are not fertile) light. However, the results provided by Daysy can be a little confusing at times.

Tempdrop

Tempdrop is a wearable body temperature sensor for fertility tracking. It makes it easy for people to monitor and record their basal body temperatures. BBT holds important clues for women who are tracking their menstrual cycles and want to see what days they are most likely to conceive. In addition to its temperature sensor, Tempdrop also has a three-axis accelerometer to track sleep quality. However, it relies on external stimuli and not hormones to predict the fertile days, which could be unreliable.