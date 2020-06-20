This Father’s Day, dads can do these yoga asanas with their child

Yoga can be a great way for a child to bond with the father. (Source: getty images) Yoga can be a great way for a child to bond with the father. (Source: getty images)

By Akshar

Each one of us has been given the gift of life thanks to our parents. And yoga is that divine instrument meant to support us in understanding and enjoying this life. This Father’s Day, why not bring the two together and celebrate the glory that is life? Derived from the word Yuj’ in Sanskrit, yoga translates as ‘to unite’ or ‘union’. This makes yoga the perfect way to achieve the bliss of familial unity and love. Yoga can help us to sow the seeds of a bonding within the family.

Cement the friendship

More and more families are losing touch with each other during the dominance of phones, internet, social media, networking and the ever endless stream of distractions flooding our senses each moment. Yoga can be the solution to this problem and a great way to bond with your child. Along with practising yoga for good health, mental peace and bliss, it can bring back the sense of belonging, feelings of love and mutual friendship. Let us not be blinded by technology, and instead only use it to make our living more convenient.

Divine connection

As you make efforts to reclaim that family time through yoga, it can also be used to improve understanding and recognising the divine connection with the father. Rekindle that close bonding you once shared. This is also one of the many ways that you can ensure the health of a parent. All you need to do is roll out the yoga mat and share the practices of asanas, pranayama and mediation as a family. A family that does yoga together grows together.

Vrikshasana (courtesy: Akshar) Vrikshasana (courtesy: Akshar)

Vrikshasana

Formation of the posture

*Begin in Samasthithi.

*Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your weight on your left leg.

*Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh as close to your groin as possible.

*Support your foot with your palms to bring it in place.

*After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra.

*Raise your Pranam towards the sky.

*Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms.

*Repeat the same with the alternate leg.

*Hold this asana for 30 seconds.

Sukhasana (courtesy: Akshar) Sukhasana (courtesy: Akshar)

Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Formation of the posture

*Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in Dandasana.

*Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh.

*Then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh.

*Place your palms on the knees.

* Form Siddha Mudra.

*Sit erect with spine straight.

*Hold this asana for 30 seconds

Paschimottanasana (courtesy: Akshar) Paschimottanasana (courtesy: Akshar)

Paschimottanasana – Seated forward bend

Formation of the posture

*Begin with Dandasana.

*Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward.

*Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect.

*Exhale and empty your stomach of air.

*With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body.

*Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers.

*Try to touch your knees with your nose.

*Hold the posture for 10-30 seconds, repeat up to three time.

Breathing methodology: Exhale as you fold forward

Bhastrika Pranayama (courtesy: Akshar) Bhastrika Pranayama (courtesy: Akshar)

Bhastrika Pranayama

Formation of the posture

*Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana).

*Straighten your back and close your eyes.

*Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra).

*Inhale and fill your lungs with air.

*Exhale completely.

*Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale.

Duration: You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Benefits

*Cleanses the entire body and releases toxins

*Improves the lung’s breathing capacity

*Reduces excess fat in body

*Enhances digestion

*Regulates the nervous system

*Purifies blood

*Energises body and reduces laziness

Swaas Dhyan (courtesy: Akshar) Swaas Dhyan (courtesy: Akshar)

Swaas Dhyan

Formation of the pose

*Sit in a comfortable posture (such as Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana or Padmasana)

*Place your palms on your knees facing up (Prapthi Mudra)

*Straighten your back and close your eyes

* The time you take to inhale and exhale should be in a ratio of 6:6, i.e., if you inhale in six counts, you need to exhale in six counts

Focus on your breath entering and then leaving your nostrils as you inhale and exhale.

* Be an observer of your flow of thoughts by not resisting them initially and letting them flow. Gradually, keep shifting your awareness to your breathing until you reach a point where your complete focus is on your inhalation and exhalation with your mind almost completely devoid of thoughts.

Disha/direction: Face towards East

Benefits

*Brings your mind to the present and makes you more aware

*Reduces stress

*You will experience calmness

*Clears your mind of unwanted thoughts

Fathers play a major role in their children’s lives impacting the way they are as people. Moreover, the way we interact with the world outside is a reflection of the relationship that we share with our loved ones at home. Fathers as dominant family members comprise a large chunk of the influence of our home and family environment shaping our thoughts, and behaviours. By participating in shared activities such as yoga, it can work as a much-needed healthy and positive outlet, and bring the family closer together.

(The writer is Grand Master, Founder & Chairman, Akshar Yoga.)

