‘Exercise during pregnancy can protect the child from obesity’

Exercise during pregnancy is not only healthy for the expecting mother but it can also protect the child from obesity later in life, according to a study.

As per the data analysed in the study by Jun Seok Son from Washington State University, lack of exercise during pregnancy, even in the case of healthy women, “can predispose their children to obesity and associated metabolic diseases partially through impairing thermogenic function.”

The study examined the offspring of mice that performed 60mins of moderate intensity exercise every morning during pregnancy. At weaning, the offspring of the exercising mice showed increased levels of proteins associated with brown adipose tissue. This type of tissue converts fat and sugar into heat.

The exercise group recorded higher body temperatures, indicating that their brown adipose tissue was more efficient, preventing obesity and metabolic problems.

After weaning, the offspring followed a high-fat diet for eight weeks. The mice in the exercise group recorded lesser weight gain and on the high-fat diet and also exhibited fewer symptoms of metabolic diseases such as diabetes and fatty liver disease.