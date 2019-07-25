Watch: How to get pregnant naturally — 5 essential tips from a doctor

With infertility on the rise today, lifestyle changes, stress, unhealthy diet and late marriages being among its common factors, men and women tend to look for various means, including methods like IVF (in vitro fertilisation) to become parents.

That said, such procedures can take a toll on the woman’s health and may not be affordable for all. So, what can you do to increase your chances of conceiving naturally? Infertility specialist Dr Shweta Goswami shares some tips for the same:

1. Firstly, one needs to remember that it can take from six months up to a year to get pregnant, which is perfectly normal. So, you should ideally try for all 12 cycles before being worried about infertility.

2. One needs to understand the science behind conception and know about the right time to try conceiving. The egg development starts from the second day of our menstrual cycle and the egg would ovulate around the 13-14th day of the period, for anybody who has a regular cycle of about 28-30 days. And that is what is known as the fertile window. Anything between day 10 and day 18 is the important time to try conceiving.

3. What are some of the warning signs you should be aware of? These include irregular periods, inflammation of tubes or if there has been some kind of a gynecological or pelvic surgery, and if the man has had any history of mumps or any surgery done in the groin area. In such cases, you should consult the doctor.

4. A lot of people opt for late parenthood now, but Dr Goswami points out that with increasing age the chances of conceiving are also impacted. Not only the woman but the man’s age is also important. The woman’s age, however, is the key determinant of the success rate, especially if she is above the age of 35, and should consult a doctor to find out if everything is normal.

5. Apart from these factors, men and women also need to adopt healthy lifestyle changes when they try to conceive. Apart from eating a healthy diet richer in minerals and antioxidants, you need to find ways to reduce stress, through yoga or music, for instance, and do physical exercise.

