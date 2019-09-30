6 easy tips for your baby’s healthy skin

By Dr Nivedita Dadu

The skin of babies is as important as the skin of adults. It is very important to caress a baby’s skin as it’s delicate and sensitive. There are many cases when the child is born with extremely dry or parched skin that necessitates proper care and nourishment.

Also, the contributing harsh environments contain several chemical pollutants and contaminants that have adverse effects on the sensitive skin of babies. Sunlight too can add to the problem. Thus, it is essential that one take proper care of their skin for it to be healthy and radiant. Here are some easy steps to take care of the baby’s skin:

1. Always use a mild moisturiser

The new mother is often unaware about several things and how to take proper care of the baby. It is always advised to use a mild moisturiser for the baby’s skin. Chemically laden products always add to negatively impacting their skin health while leaving adverse effects. Go for mild moisturisers that evade dryness and restore optimal levels of hydration and moisturisation on the skin.

2. Go for a regular body massage

It is very essential that a newborn baby undergoes a regular body massage. A complete body massage has several benefits for the whole body and for the skin as it boosts the blood circulation in the body and contributes in improving skin health. A hot oil massage can prove to be very beneficial and will deeply protect and nourish the baby’s skin.

3. Regular cleaning with wipes

The little ones do not know how to pee and poo and usually do it in their nappies. Thus, it is very essential to clean their genitals with wipes or wash them nicely. This shall avert rashes, redness, skin problems and unwanted infections. Baby wipes are a must and very convenient to use and handy while travelling.

4. Mild scrubbing

Many children are born with a layer on their skin which is essential to be scrubbed off. It is very essential that mild scrubbing takes place with natural ingredients like chickpeas, besan and curd. This shall ensure that the unwanted skin layers and hair removed and the baby’s skin look clear and stay soft.

5. Ditch chemically laden products

It is very important to keep your baby’s skin away from chemically formulated products like soaps and body washes that have artificial fragrance. Chemicals disrupt the natural pH balance of the baby’s skin. Instead go for natural fixes and ingredients like rose water, gram flour, etc.

6. Powder your baby nicely

Always choose and pick powders that are formulated and suit the baby’s skin. Always powder well, on the neck and underarms, to keep the baby free from germs and sweat. Along with this, avoid powdering on the diaper area, as it may lead to future complications or infections.

(The writer is dermatologist and founder, Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic.)