Do early risers have a better chance of getting pregnant?

“Early to bed and early to rise” is the motto that we have all grown up with. And turns out, women who wake up early in the morning might have a better chance of getting pregnant.

A study recently conducted by researchers at the University of Warwick inferred that early risers are more likely to conceive as compared to night owls.

More than 100 women were studied as part of the research, of which three-quarters of “larks” became pregnant. The study recorded the early risers’ bedtime at around 10:30 pm, who then wake up at 6:30 am. As per the study, while early risers reached the mid-point of sleep at between 2.30 and 3.30 am, night owls achieved it at around 6 am.

How waking up early increases chances of pregnancy

Studies over the years have shown how a woman’s sleep pattern can affect her chances of getting pregnant. For instance, a recent study in Taiwan examined how sleep disorders can affect fertility. Lead study author Dr I-Duo Wang told Reuters, “Women of child-bearing age should sleep earlier” and “avoid night shift work”.

According to Professor Geraldine Hartshorne, from the University of Warwick, women, who wake up early in the morning, “are less likely to smoke, to be overweight and to suffer from diabetes and cardiovascular disease, all of which could make it harder to fall pregnant”.

Night owls, on the other hand, are less fit since they are forced to keep hours outside the natural body clock. Talking about how it affects pregnancy, Phyllis Zee, director of the Sleep Disorders Center and associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, had said, “A growing body of evidence suggests that late night and overnight work schedules are associated with menstrual irregularities, reproductive disturbances, and risk of adverse pregnancy.”

More research is, however, awaited on how waking early can improve a woman’s chances of pregnancy.