Doctor in the House: Here’s why your child could benefit from the flu vaccine

Influenza vaccine

The “flu” is a viral illness brought on by the influenza virus. The virus causes inflammation of the nose, throat and lungs. It is highly contagious and can make the patient quite unwell. In certain cases, the flu can lead to serious complications like pneumonia etc. The flu vaccine however, significantly reduces these complications. In the Western world flu is mostly seen in the winter months, but here in India, it can happen post monsoon and also during the winter months. It is best to get the flu vaccine early in the flu season, so if your child is going to get the vaccine it is best given before monsoons in India. The vaccine takes about two to four weeks to generate the antibodies, so your body is equipped before the flu season starts. Getting the flu vaccine late is still better than no vaccine at all.

Types of flu vaccines

Currently there are two types of flu vaccines – the flu shot, which is administered via a needle, and the nasal spray, a mist that is sprayed into the nostrils. Both the vaccines protect against four types of influenza virus: The nasal spray is only for healthy individuals between the ages of 2 and 49 years. People with weak immune systems or existing health conditions and pregnant women should not take the nasal spray vaccine. It should also be avoided by children who are on aspirin, have a cochlear implant or who have recently taken antiviral medicine for the flu.

The flu is highly contagious and can make the patient quite unwell. (Source: Getty Images) The flu is highly contagious and can make the patient quite unwell. (Source: Getty Images)

Babies under six months cannot be given the flu vaccine, but if the caregivers get the vaccine, there is less chance of the baby getting the flu. Children under nine years of age need to get two shots one month apart if they are getting the vaccine the first time, after that it is one shot every year. To children over nine years, it is usually given as an intramuscular injection. This vaccine is usually given in the upper arm or front of the thigh. It can cause soreness or redness around that area for a day or two. Some children especially teenagers can faint after the vaccine, so it’s better they sit down to get the shot and remain in the doctor’s waiting room for 15 minutes. Currently, the vaccine has very little egg protein so even children with egg allergy can get it, but make sure it is done in hospital or the doctor’s office and the child is observed for at least 15 minutes.

Why the flu vaccine is recommended

Like any other vaccine, this is not 100 per cent effective. However, if you do get the flu, it is likely to be milder in those who are vaccinated. Getting the vaccine helps reduce the spread of the flu virus as every year thousands of people die of influenza, especially the elderly. If you got the flu vaccine last year, it can’t provide enough protection this year, because flu viruses change. That’s why the vaccine is updated each year to cover the most recent types of the virus. Getting the flu vaccine helps create protective circles by protecting you, your child and those around you. It makes contracting the virus less likely, and thus hinders the spread of the virus.

Dr Saroja Balan is consultant neonatologist and paediatrician at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. Her column appears every fortnight

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.