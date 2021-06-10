DIY hair tips to follow during pregnancy

Hair fall is very common with mothers-to-be and many new mothers experience excess hair fall after childbirth (Source : Getty Images)

By Sareena Acharya

Hair fall is very common with mothers-to-be and many new mothers experience excess hair fall after childbirth. A major reason for hair loss is the hormonal changes that the body undergoes during pregnancy. Due to this, an increasing number of hairs go in the resting phase, which is part of the normal hair loss cycle.

As soon as the hormone levels are back to normal in the body, the hair growth and fall cycle will also return to normal. This could take several months to a year. Most women try to avoid extra medications during pregnancy. Hence, home remedies are the best ways to treat hair fall naturally without worrying about any side-effects.

Here are some hair care tips to prevent hair fall.

Avoid combing too much as over brushing may lead to hair fall, especially when the hair is wet, since it’s fragile and can break easily.

Check on your shampoo and conditioners. Hormonal changes may bring in a change in scalp type and hair type. Use hair care products appropriate for scalp type and hair type, sulphate free products are surely recommended and adding a leave in cream would be a good option to maintain moisture level in the hair.

Avoid hairstyles that are too tight, as they pull and stress your hair and can aggravate hair fall. Avoid tight braids, cornrows, ponytails, or tight buns. Use soft accessories like scrunchies and keep away tight hair pins.

Healthy food and a balanced diet are the key to having lustrous and healthy hair. Include fresh fruits and vegetables, and foods rich in protein in your diet. Also, drink enough water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Regularly trimming the ends of your hair can help prevent split ends and dry, damaged ends. Also, a change in hairstyle will also make you feel good about yourself.

Some DIY can also be helpful to maintain healthy hair, and these can encourage healthy hair growth too.

DIY 1: Curry Leaves

Curry leaves or Kadi patta are loaded with amino acids, antioxidants and various essential nutrients which help to stimulate hair growth, reduce hair fall and strengthen the hair follicle.

Boil half cup coconut oil along with half a cup curry leaves for 15 minutes and then allow it to cool. Strain the oil and massage your scalp with your finger tips with this oil thrice a week.

DIY 2. Methi or Fenugreek seeds

Methi or fenugreek seeds are one of the most effective ways to treat hair fall naturally and it also helps to get rid of dandruff.

Soak ¼ teaspoon of fenugreek seeds overnight and strain the water in the morning. Spray/apply this water on your head and allow it to stay for a couple of hours and rinse. This also can be done every alternate day.

It is normal to lose about 80-100 strands of hair every day because of hair fall during pregnancy, but if you notice more than that, then it is a good idea to consult your doctor so that the problem can be investigated further.

(The writer is Artistic Head, Enrich.)