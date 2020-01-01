Diarrhoea in children: Tips for treatment, from a doctor

Diarrhoea or passing loose stool is a common problem in kids in our country.

Dr Shishir Bhatnagar, consultant – paediatrics and neonatology, Cloudnine group of hospitals, explained, “If a child is passing stool that is watery more than three times and there is a change in the consistency of passing faeces, it is classified as diarrhoea. In our country, diarrhoea is a common killer.”

Diarrhoea is caused by viruses and bacteria. There are different types of diarrhoea. Children particularly can be diagnosed with a specific type of the condition known as weaning diarrhoea, at around six to nine months, said Dr Bhatnagar.

Viral conditions like fever or vomiting can be some signs of diarrhoea in children, the paediatrician informed. Diarrhoea can also be caused by bacterial infection that is either food-induced or water-induced.

The child passes a lot of stool and if the liquid intake is not replaced, it can lead to dehydration. A child should be given the correct re-hydrating solution, one that has water, some glucose and electrolytes. The child can also have tender coconut water and soups.

