Diaper hygiene rules for first time parents

By Paridhi Mantri

Being a new parent comes not just with abundant joy but a new set of responsibilities. Among one of the first few skills new parents have to learn and master is how to change their baby’s diaper.

With the summer season upon us in India, the incessant heat and a great deal of sweat, diaper rashes can occur often. Given the dust and pollution, babies are more susceptible to bacterial and fungal infections and require the necessary care and hygiene to keep them happy and healthy.

The right guidance from an expert is sure to make diaper duty much simpler for a first timer. Here are some tips to help you master the art of diaper changing and ensuring uninterrupted joy of parenting.

Combat diaper rash by changing diapers regularly

The best way to control a diaper rash from occurring is by controlling the moisture. Use a highly absorbent diaper to keep the moisture away and you can change them less frequently as well. If a baby’s diaper is soiled, clean the baby and change them regularly as babies should not be sitting in wet or dirty diapers at all. Particularly during summers, the built-up dampness in a diaper can produce rashes and infections, so it is best to keep the area dry and germ-free. A mild diaper cream can be applied, but the fastest way for the rash to heal is to keep it dry.

Gather your supplies

Gather all your supplies before you dive into diaper changing because you never want to leave your baby unattended. Keep a clean diaper or two, a washcloth or wipes, a changing sheet and make sure you have a flat surface and surface disinfectant. If your baby has a diaper rash, have cotton balls, warm water, a towel, and mild diaper rash cream handy, baby powder and lotion can optionally be used too. It’s best to have a box or a kit where you keep all the required things handy.

Ensure cleanliness

Hygiene and cleanliness are a priority when it comes to baby care and changing diapers in order to keep all bacteria and germs away.

Ensure your hands are clean before you begin by washing them thoroughly with soap and water or using a hand sanitiser if you are in public. This will help to prevent attracting any bacteria and the spread of germs to yourself or the baby.

Using a surface disinfectant, properly wipe the changing table to ensure the surface is clean enough to change the baby’s diaper.

Remove the soiled diaper and carefully give your baby a good clean with a mild wipe or wet washcloth. When cleaning a girl, ensure you wipe front to back and for boys it’s back to front and pat your baby’s privates completely dry to avoid any skin irritation.

Remember to wash your hands once again after the diaper change.

Pick the right diapers

Choosing the right diaper can be daunting, especially because the market is filled with numerous options with varied features. However, knowing your baby’s needs will help you pick the right one.

Opt for a diaper that is super absorbent, so it can absorb multiple wettings and ensures maximum protection from built-up dampness and prevents rashes.

Make sure you select the right size diaper for a baby as the wrong size will either be too tight, which may cause marks on the baby’s skin or too loose, which may allow waste to escape.

Select a soft and breathable diaper material that is soothing for the baby’s skin and prevents irritation and rashes.

Using ultra-thin or lightweight diapers

These days, Ultra products are also available, where the real innovation is to keep the diaper super lightweight, yet their absorption is more than double of regular diapers. This really helps as they are lightweight and breathable and also let your baby stay active and comfortable. Remember, a heavy weight diaper doesn’t just cause skin rashes but can also make a baby’s movements a little slow because of the weight. So, switch to ultra-products for active comfort throughout.

Disposing diapers correctly

Dirty diapers should be properly cleaned and disposed of in the right manner to maintain a healthy and hygienic surrounding environment. If possible, shake the diaper content into the toilet before disposing of it. Then roll up the diaper as tightly as possible into a ball and reseal the adhesive tapes to hold it in place. You can also wrap the diaper in old newspaper and then dispose of it to avoid any odor or spillage. Ensure you wash your hands after you dispose of it.

