Childhood cancer: What parents can do to navigate emotional, physical and spiritual challenges

By Anil Nair

Cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer the spirit; these are the words every cancer fighter and survivor abides by.

The adversities of an illness like cancer leave patients and families traumatised. A child’s life is upturned overnight with the onset of paediatric cancer. The fun times at school, being with friends and enjoying the simple joys of growing up, suddenly transform into hospital visits, blood tests, surgeries and constant medications.

While a child undergoes emotional turmoil, their families also have a hard time coming to terms with the realities of their illness. In such a chaotic ecosystem, it becomes imperative to foster a nurturing environment that breathes encouragement, positivity and love. A parent needs to navigate the challenges with a sense of calmness and serenity; taking care of yourself during this difficult time is as important as taking care of the child.

Educate yourself

Ignorance might be the greatest adversary at times. To alleviate frustration, parents should arm themselves with knowledge. Keeping a journal of the child’s medical records and information regarding their condition can prove to be the most helpful tool for overcoming distress. Parents can get to know their child’s cancer care team and stay up-to-date on the treatment process. They can ask the medical team to teach them what they need to know to care for their child at home.

Parents and trusted caregivers have a unique understanding of their child. The cancer care team is experienced in treating children with cancer, but parents know their own kids best. Because of their expertise, they can be vital members of the treatment team.

The new normal

Family plans and routines can be completely disrupted during the course of treatments. Finding strategies to maintain as close to a normal routine as possible or building new predictable ones around treatment schedules can help parents cope.

It may take some time to recover from the shock of learning about a child’s illness, but accepting it can bring in a sense of stability and tranquillity. Moreover, continuing some regular activities will also help parents feel more in control. Although the emphasis should be on the child, it’s equally crucial to spend time with spouses and other children.

Even when a family member has cancer, having fun together is beneficial. Stress relief and family relationship building will help parents manage the situation more effectively. As a caregiver and a parent, it can be easy to forget about one’s own needs. Parents need to find time to practise self-care such as taking a walk, talking to a friend or wearing their favourite clothes.

Counselling and support groups for psychological well-being

It’s important for parents to seek help when stressed; it can have long-lasting effects on their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The main aim of counselling is to empower parents with mindfulness-based approaches that give them the confidence to make their own choices and decisions in coping with their child’s diagnosis, manage their emotional concerns and discuss ways to address lifestyle changes that occur during the treatment process.

Support groups can be an excellent way to meet other parents who are dealing with similar situations. Sharing insights, helpful tips, experiences and suggestions can enable parents to steer through the journey in a more holistic and empowering way and feel less alone.

(The writer is the CEO of St. Jude India ChildCare Centres)

