Child skincare: How to deal with common dermatological conditions in children

By Dr Syed Nazim Hussain

A child’s skin is different from an adult’s skin. It is thinner. Babies’ skin contains less lipids and is more acidic, which is why it is prone to infections, like that of eczema, diaper rash, infant acne, cradle cap, heat rash.

Eczema

At least 10 out of 100 children have eczema. It is a condition where the skin turns dry, red and itchy. It can happen either on the whole body or only on a few spots. In infants, eczema mainly affects the arms, legs, face and scalp. It is found that children having eczema often lack a special protein called flagging in the outer layer of the skin. It acts as a barrier between the skin and the environment. Eczema can go away with time, or it can become a life-long condition. But prevention and treatment can be incorporated to support the skin.

– Consult a dermatologist. Make your child bath daily or every alternate day for at least 5-10 mines. Use gentle non-soap cleansers in the sweat prone areas like the armpit, groin, and the neck. Moisturize well on damp skin.

– Avoid itchy clothes for your child.

– Make your child drink a lot of water to moisturise the skin.

– Long nails can contain germs. Trim your child’s fingernails regularly.

– Keep your child sweat-free. Sweating causes rashes and itching.

– Avoid foods that cause allergy.

– Don’t use heavily-scented soaps or shampoos.

– Prevent your child from scratching. It can cause open sores which may lead to infection.

– Minimise your child’s exposure to heat.

– Bleach bath is effective; add 1 tbsp of bleach to 1 gallon of water.

– Regular checkups is important.

Diaper rash

Diaper rash is caused by urine, and by the prolonged wearing of diapers. The moisture in the diaper causes rashes.

– Frequently change diapers.

– Before changing, wash your hands thoroughly.

– Choose mild wipes.

– Instead of rubbing, gently pat the area dry.

– Before putting on a new diaper, check the area is clean and dry.

Infant acne

Infant acne mainly occurs due to the mother’s hormones circulating inside the baby’s bloodstream. It instigates the baby’s oil-producing glands to cause pimples on the cheek, the chin, the eyelids, and the forehead, and sometimes on the head, upper chest, neck and the back.

– Don’t squeeze or scrub the acne.

– Avoid using soaps or lotion.

– Clean the area with warm water two times a day.

– Avoid using creams or ointments meant for treating adults acne.

– Consult the doctor for some safe baby products.

Cradle cap

Cradle caps are crusty, oily, yellow, scaly patches on the head of infants which are not itchy or painful, but hard to remove. Its cause is unknown. It may happen because of the hormones that pass to the baby from the mother, causing production of sebum in large quantities in the oil glands and hair follicles. It is neither contagious, nor harmful.

– Shampooing the baby’s hair regularly and loosening the scales with the help of a soft bristled brush can help.

– Gently rub the baby’s scalp with your finger.

– Use petroleum jelly for loosening the scales.

Heat rash

A heat rash is a red, itchy bump on the skin. It occurs when the sweat glands are clogged by excessive sweating. It is common in the summers. Tight clothes can make it worse.

– Avoid tight clothing for your child.

– Don’t use thick lotions that clog the pores.

– Keep the skin cool and dry.

– When you see the first sign of rash, move your child to a cool place.

– Regularly clean the folds of the skin

(The writer is a dermatologist and aesthetic surgeon, Royal Lush Clinic)