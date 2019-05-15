Chhavi Mittal has baby boy after 10 months of pregnancy. Is it normal to go beyond 3 trimesters?

Chhavi Mittal recently gave birth to a baby boy after 10 months of pregnancy, and has named him Arham Hussein. The TV actress, who has been chronicling her journey through her second pregnancy on social media, had talked about how she was not getting natural labour pain even in her 10th month.

Pregnancy, as we know, usually lasts for nine months and has three trimesters. So, should the expecting mother be worried if the pregnancy goes up to 10 months? Dr Sushma Tomar, infertility specialist and endoscopic surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, answers all your questions about it:

Is it normal to be pregnant for 10 months?

It ideally depends on the expecting mother’s period cycle. If the period cycle is of 28-30 days, the total pregnancy should be of 40 weeks, plus seven days. If the mother’s period cycle is irregular, then the delivery of the baby might be delayed. In that case, pregnancy can go up to 10 months. In case this happens, we need to go back and check the mother’s menstrual history.

What are the risks involved if pregnancy is more than nine months?

In case of post-mature delivery (when the baby is not born till 42 weeks of pregnancy), more complications arise for the mother and the baby as well. It can lead to oligohydramnios, which means the amniotic fluid surrounding the baby in the womb starts drying up. The baby no longer gets proper nutrition, which affects their weight. The baby can start passing fecal matter inside the uterus. Oxygen supply diminishes and affects the baby’s respiration too.

Is it common for women to be pregnant for more than nine months?

Overall, about 10 per cent cases are of post-mature births. Doctors usually wait till 42 weeks of pregnancy but if the mother does not get natural labour pain by then, it is worrisome for the mother and child both and labour is induced by medicines.

What happens when the mother does not get natural labour pain?

If the mother does not get labour pain naturally, it is medically induced. But a long-term trial is not good for either the baby or mother. The progress can be monitored for not more than six to eight hours to see if the mother is getting the required labour pain. Else, she has to go for C-section.

Can induced labour affect the mother or baby?

Chhavi wrote on her social-media post, “…if labour doesn’t knock on my door today, we might have to artificially induce it, which breaks my heart because on one hand the baby’s at risk due to being a post-term birth, and on the other hand, the baby’s at risk due to the drugs being pumped in my body for an induction. What does a mother choose?”

On many occasions of induced labour, the mother may not get adequate labour pain or the process may end up being too long. When the mother does not deliver for nine months, she is usually more stressed about the baby. Even if delivery is induced by medicine, the baby may not cry after coming out, suffer respiratory depression or may not survive. So, doctors do not usually allow mothers to go for post-mature delivery.