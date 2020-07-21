Can a ‘mommy makeover’ get back your pre-pregnancy body? Find out

To get back to being healthy again, you must exercise and maintain a nutritious diet while feeding your baby, it is advised. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) To get back to being healthy again, you must exercise and maintain a nutritious diet while feeding your baby, it is advised. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Giving birth is one the biggest milestones in a woman’s life. It is also one that changes her life both emotionally and physically. It is a known fact that once the baby is born, the mother gets busier with kids, helping them grow, stay healthy, etc. In the process, she often forgets to take care of herself, or notice the changes that have happened with her body.

Some mothers take baby steps towards getting back in shape with dieting and exercising, while others are pressured to feel that they should lose weight as soon as it is physically possible. No change can happen overnight, least of all when there is any kind of pressure, as that can only yield limited or no result.

A recent trend that has happened is the ‘mommy makeover’, which is a popular treatment asked for by many women who wish to regain better contours when their efforts do not yield satisfactory results, says Dr Shilpi Bhadani, plastic and aesthetic surgeon, founder SB Aesthetics, Gurugram. However, women must consult their health specialists before undergoing any medical interventions.

Dr Bhadani says that the most common areas that women are concerned about are the abdomen and the breasts. “Pregnancy leads to stretching of the abdominal muscles and skin. Many a time, there is residual looseness long after the delivery and however much one tries, adequate skin and muscle tightening cannot be achieved. Fat deposition, muscle looseness and skin laxity are common problems encountered,” she says.

“There are various options available in modern cosmetic surgery which helps one get rid of these issues which have become a constant struggle. Liposuction and tummy tuck are some solutions offered. A combination of some lower back contouring is also offered alongside.”

Dr Bhadani says that she sees many women in her clinic who are concerned with the size of their breasts post delivery. “Some may want the sagginess to be addressed, others may want an increase or decrease in the volume. Again, the beauty of these procedures is that they can be tailored to individual needs. A breast lift or breast reduction can be done to treat saggy or oversized breasts, and breast enhancement can be achieved with the help of breast implants or fat transfer using one’s own body fat,” she explains, adding the best part of getting mommy makeover done is that the procedures can be done in one session and patients need not undergo separate procedures for both.

Things to keep in mind

“When one is recovering post child-birth, they have to understand that the recovery process of everyone is not the same. To get back to being healthy again, you must exercise and maintain a nutritious diet while feeding your baby. You must take care to not pile on weight in an uncontrolled manner during feeding. A balanced diet with some physical activity will put you on the road to recovery early. You must allow a year to slowly go back to your pre-pregnancy weight,” says the doctor.

The earliest time for a mommy makeover is at least 6-9 months after pregnancy, and not earlier. These surgeries usually have permanent results and the results can be maintained with care and control. However, it is best to consult your doctor before considering any of these procedures.

