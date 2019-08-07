Breast milk changes colour for the baby. This mother’s photo shows how

Research has shown how breastfeeding benefits the health of a baby, keeping him or her away from diseases.

The amount of breast milk produced and its nutritional content adapt to the needs of the baby. A mother from Arkansas has shown how that happens exactly. Posting a picture on social media, Mallory Smothers showed how her breast milk changed after nursing her sick daughter.

In the picture, there are two pouches of breast milk — one white and the other yellowish — that Smothers had pumped. Explaining the picture, she wrote on social media, “I pumped the milk on the left Thursday night before we laid down for bed. I nurse Baby every 2 hours or so overnight and don’t pump until we get up for the day. I noticed in the wee hours of Friday morning, 3 AM or so — she was congested, irritable, and sneezing A LOT. Probably a cold, right? When we got up Friday morning, I pumped, just as we always do. What I pumped is on the right side of the photo.”

The milk that was pumped later, after feeding the baby who had a cold, was found to “resemble” colostrum, resulting in the change in colour. Colostrum is the first form of milk produced after the delivery of a newborn and contains antibodies to protect the baby.

Breast milk contains live cells called leukocytes for protection against infection and stem cells for internal building and repair. It also contains a various fats like omega-3 fatty acid that boosts brain growth and development.

“Pretty awesome huh?! The human body never ceases to amaze me,” Smothers remarked.