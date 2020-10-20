Can pregnancy increase a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer? Find out

After one is diagnosed with breast cancer, the chance to have children may reduce. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We all believe the choice to have a kid is a complex decision and requires backing. While some experience easy conception and delivery, failure to have kids can be excruciating. For some, the possibility of having a child without a sibling may be overwhelming, too. A few women may decide not to have children, whereas others may decide to hold-up until they are more experienced and are financially stable. Many women, who may want to get pregnant, are often halted by barrenness, in some form or another. All of this may directly lead to the development of breast cancer.

After one is diagnosed with breast cancer, the chance to have children may reduce; it entails waiting for therapy results and taking hormonal treatment medication to lessen the danger of the cancer returning (it is dangerous to take hormonal treatment while you’re pregnant). Hence, a lot of thought and medical assistance is required while panning for pregnancy. If the chance of having a child prior instead of later (that is, encouraged age of pregnancy) is a possibility for someone, they must make that choice.

We need to know that a woman’s risk of breast cancer is related to her exposure to hormones oestrogen and progesterone. Both pregnancy and lactation reduce the duration of exposure to oestrogen by interrupting the menstrual cycle; thus it reduces the risk of breast cancer in the long term. To understand the function of progesterone in breast cancer, it is essential to see how epithelial cells of the mammary organs are controlled. Hormones are significant in controlling the rise of ordinary breast epithelium, consequently, progesterone may impact early rise in breast cancer.

There are numerous reasons why a woman may decide to get pregnant (or not) — the risk of breast cancer cannot be the determining factor; in any case, the rise in risk is unremarkable.

(Dr Dangi is a consultant medical oncologist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund & Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi — A Fortis Network Hospital)

