Boost male fertility with these tips

By Dr Rita Bakshi

Infertility has been always been seen as a problem related to women but that’s definitely not the case. It is important to understand that men undergo fertility problems as well and have a biological clock too, like women. Their biological clock is definitely very different to that of women’s as they undergo deterioration in the fertility levels much later, around their 60s whereas women face it during their early 30s.

Over the past few years, it has been seen that fertility problems have been rising in males. This has several contributing factors but it’s often difficult to get to the root of the problem.

Contributing causes for male infertility

· Problems in ejaculation result in the man being unable to produce semen for fertilisation.

· Any kind of infection and tumour in the male body also affects the health of the sperm.

· The incapability to produce a healthy sperm for the fertilisation to take place.

· Unhealthy lifestyles that include augmented levels of stress, consumption of insufficient nutrition, habit of drinking and smoking, etc.

· High exposures to heat like industrial heat, laptops, cycling and hot showers.

· Hormonal imbalances and fluctuations in the body of the men.

· Lack of proper sperm mobility in the body for it to get transferred into the female body.

· Consumption of medicines that damage sperm production which eventually leads to infertility.

Tips to boost male fertility

It is important that men also make lifestyle changes to avoid the above problems and enjoy healthy fertility levels.

1. With high levels of oxidative stress, it is important that men consume abundant Vitamin C that contributes in improving the quality of semen in the body. Vitamin C also considerably enriches the sperm count and motility as it works on dipping the numbers of unevenly shaped sperm cells.

2. It is important that men take proper sleep, avoid smoking and take proper sleep and exercise regularly. It is very essential that they maintain a proper routine and sleep cycles. A proper routine with healthy habits even results in increased sperm counts.

3. Men dealing with fertility problems must indulge themselves in consuming healthy fats like Omega 3 fatty acids and dairy products. Consuming fats in restrained quantities works effectively in the healthy development of the sperm membrane. Also, avoid going for unhealthy fats like comfort foods.

4. Indulge in foods like walnuts, dark chocolates, garlic, broccoli, red peppers, bananas, turmeric, citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables and salmon. All of these foods actually help in boosting sperm health.

5. Ditch your habits that have high exposure to heat. Greater exposure to heat directly impacts sperm health and reduces the chances of conceiving. Industrial chemicals and compounds, the heat generated from laptops, cycling, wearing tight fitted clothes, cycling for long hours and going for saunas can be some factors.

6. There are several medications and steroids that can leave an adverse effect on sperm health. It can even affect the quality and quantity of sperm. Thus, it is very essential to only take medicines that are prescribed by a certified doctor.

It is very important for men who are trying to conceive to keep a check on their habits and lifestyle as these can intervene in their fertility levels.

(The writer is Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre.)