Let’s talk baby skin: What every new mom needs to know

July 25, 2022 7:16:26 pm
By Dr Srimukhi Anumolu
Mothers tend to become human encyclopedias around baby care having read every article or book and seen every video there is out there. And while every science and fact is broken down by most of these avenues, a conversation that is not as much in focus as it should be is understanding the development process of your baby’s skin and how as mothers you can boost this process.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
First, let’s understand some fundamentals when it comes to the skin of newborn babies, and then we can look at simple ways by which we can take better care of our little ones. Skin is the largest organ in the human body and forms a physical barrier protecting us from the environment. Our skin shields us from the invasion of microorganisms, regulates our body temperature, water loss, and also provides protection against harmful UV rays of the sun.
Subscriber Only Stories
It is important to note here that there are three major differences between adult and newborn skin, which makes skin care for newborns specific and unique.
1. The maturation of the skin of infants starts immediately after birth and ends in the first year of their life. This ongoing developmental process makes baby skin more sensitive to temperature changes and can lead to excessive sweating and excessive drying during hot and cold climates respectively.
2. Baby skin is thinner than average adult skin, which means it is more permeable and loses moisture easily, resulting in dryness. It is less effective as a barrier to the environment or pathogens which can lead to infections and rashes.
3. Baby skin also has fewer lipids and more acidity compared to adults, which makes it fragile and vulnerable to damage and dryness.
Massage with a nourishing oil
These factors make it all the more important to provide the necessary nourishment and protection for the baby’s precious skin. To help build and nourish your little one’s skin, my mantra would be “oil massage with a good nourishing oil”. The benefits of touch and massage therapy are now very much evidence-based. A massage with a lubricant oil has proved to be more beneficial than simple touch therapy. It not only improves skin barrier function and thermoregulation but is also suggested to have a positive effect on growth and neurodevelopment. Therefore, choosing the right oil goes a long way in developing your baby’s skin, and using virgin coconut-based baby oil has been confirmed to be the best in many studies.
Virgin coconut-based baby oil
Virgin coconut-based baby oil is a rich source of multi nutrients also found in mothers’ milk making it one of nature’s best cares for baby skin. Its key benefit lies in its ability to get absorbed up to 10 layers deep within the baby’s skin and nourish it from deep within. On the other hand, regular creams and lotions are designed to moisturise only the topmost layer of the skin. Frequent application of virgin coconut-based baby oil will also help in building the skin lipid barrier of your baby and set up the base for healthy skin for years to come.
This oil is clinically proven to make a baby’s skin soft and bouncy, provide a healthy glow, and prevent rashes that arise due to dry skin conditions. It also has antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties which safeguard the skin from infections. Now that you know all the benefits of virgin coconut-based baby oil, gently massage your baby with rhythmic strokes and soak in all the goodness.
(The writer is MD, Paediatrics.)
For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
Latest News
Pakistan’s deadly flood season worsened by climate change and bad infrastructure
Let’s talk baby skin: What every new mom needs to know
Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in, other central events
Akshay Kumar is excited to join wife Twinkle Khanna in New York after his shoot gets cancelled. See photos
Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation until Nov
ICSI extends validity of July 2021 CSEET results by 6 months; check new deadline
Covid-19 leading cause of maternal death in Mumbai for second year in a row
‘BJP can’t break TMC by using agencies’: Mamata lashes out over Partha Chatterjee’s arrest
Selena Gomez set BFF goals with Taylor Swift as they celebrated her 30th birthday
Their degrees in limbo, medical students from Ukraine on hunger strike in Delhi
Tata Steel profit falls 21 pc to Rs 7,714 cr in Apr-Jun
Muhammad Ali’s world title belt from Rumble in the Jungle sold for big money