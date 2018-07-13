Your baby’s diet plan, from birth to 12 months

From breastfeeding to shakes and solid foods, here’s what your baby should be consuming from birth to 12 months to stay healthy.
By Kejal Sheth
Having a baby is undoubtedly the most wonderful experience for any woman. The journey through the gestational period is filled with miracles as your body undergoes changes during pregnancy. Nature weaves her magic and most mothers start producing breast milk almost immediately after they deliver their bundle of joy.
Breast milk provides the ideal nutrition for infants. It has a nearly perfect mix of all vital nutrients, protein, fat and vitamins, everything that your baby needs to grow. And it’s all provided in a form more easily digested than any infant formula. Once you start feeding, there is a yellowish translucent fluid which is secreted in place of breast milk, called “colostrum”, which is rich in antibodies that provide immunity. Within 3-4 days, this fluid turns into mature milk that provides complete nourishment to your baby.
Birth to 4 Months
Feeding Technique:
Proper positioning of your body will help enhance the feed; the baby feels your stress so make yourself comfortable and then start. It’s important to feed your baby with both your breasts.
What to feed:
Ideally, breast milk is the best option at the initial stage and paediatricians recommend breast milk as their first choice. But, if the body is unable to produce milk, you can start with cow’s milk, but remember to dilute three parts of this milk with water and boil before feeding the baby. Due to high level of proteins, it can become difficult for the baby to digest cow’s milk in the early months.
How much:
Depends on the baby’s hunger.
Age 4 – 6 Months
Feeding technique:
Up-to 4 months you can gradually also start with formula feed if needed, which can be given based on the instruction on packages. Remember to sterilise all the containers and products used to prepare the feed.
Most paediatricians recommend introducing weaning foods (a baby’s diet changes from only breast-feeding to foods based on what the family eats) by the end of 4 months.
Start with healthy, easily digestible foods, such as:
1-2 tbsp Mashed Cereal like Rice
Apricot & Fig Puree
Pureed vegetbales (potato, sweet potato,beetroot)
Barley Water
Moong Dal Water
Mashed Fruits (apple, papaya, mango, banana)
Mashed strawberry with Yogurt at room temperature
Jowar/Bajra/Ragi/Oats Porridge
Chicken Soup
How Much:
Begin with 1-2 tbsp. and mix along with breast milk at intervals and gradually increase to ½ cup.
Age 6-10 Months
By now, your little one is not so little anymore, weighing approximately twice as much as his/her weight. Breast milk is gradually decreased to 2-3 feeds a day. Also, the baby gets used to semi-solid supplements, so you will need to pay special attention to the baby’s nourishment.
What to feed:
Any fruit milkshake
Fruit phirnee
Dal Rice
Khichidi
Palak Paneer Pureed Rice
Vegetable Porridge
Mashed Dates
Golpapdi (mashed)
Pureed Meat (no red meat)
Pureed Paneer/Tofu
Fortified Cereals
How much to feed:
- 1 teaspoon fruit, gradually increased to 2 or 3 tablespoons in four feedings
- 1 teaspoon vegetables, gradually increased to 2 or 3 tablespoons in four feedings
- 3 to 9 tablespoons cereal in 2 or 3 feedings
Age 10-12 Months
You can start adding more flavours to your baby’s food, using spices like salt, pepper and herbs so that she starts developing a taste for them. Start with combining various food groups for adequate nutrition and make more innovations. Encourage the baby to eat independently and also start with teething foods.
What to feed:
Roti & Dal
Jowar & Bajra Roti with Vegetables
Daliya Khichidi
Vegetable parathas
Dal & Vegetable Soup
Chicken veg soup
Soft cheese
Boneless chicken, fish
Soft cooked vegetables
Fruit with custard
Fruits
Chana salad
Dal dosa with sambhar
How much:
- ¾ Fruit
- 1-2 cheese cube/Slice
- 2 small CD size Dosa
- ½ bowl Salad/Vegetables/Meat
- 2 Roti
Introduce new foods one at a time. Wait two or three days, if possible, before offering a new food item.
(Kejal Sheth is a nutritionist, weight management expert and founder of Nutrivity.in)