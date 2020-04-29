Asthma in babies: Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

The basic cause of asthma is yet unknown, but the condition is probably due to chronic inflammation in the airways. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The basic cause of asthma is yet unknown, but the condition is probably due to chronic inflammation in the airways. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

By Dr Rahul Nagpal

Asthma is a chronic (long-term) inflammation at the lining of airways of the lungs. It makes these airways contract easily. As a result, a person with asthma may experience difficulty in breathing and often requires long-term treatment to control this inflammation.

The basic cause of asthma is yet unknown, but the condition is probably due to chronic inflammation in the airways. However, as asthma runs in families, it is thought to have a genetic cause. There are many different types of asthma, ranging from mild to moderate to severe.

Common childhood asthma

Signs and symptoms in children include:

– Frequent coughing that worsens when the child has a viral infection

– Coughing occurs while the child is asleep

– Coughing is also triggered by exercise or cold air

– A whistling or wheezing sound when breathing out

– Shortness of breath

– Chest congestion or tightness

Childhood asthma might also cause:

– Trouble in sleeping due to shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing

– Bouts of coughing or wheezing that get worse with a cold or the flu

– Trouble breathing that hampers play or exercise

– Fatigue, which can be due to poor sleep

Asthma signs and symptoms vary from child to child, which might get worse or better over time. Your child might have only one indication, such as a lingering cough or chest congestion. Your paediatrician will make a diagnosis on basis of history/examination and investigations.

Do children outgrow asthma?

In most cases, asthma is a life-long condition. Occasionally, asthmatics will enjoy long periods in which they do not experience symptoms. Often, children who have asthma observe that their symptoms disappear during adolescence. Though, the symptoms may return when they reach adulthood.

Can alternative therapies help a child’s asthma?

There is no objective evidence of any benefit, apart from a placebo effect, from the more frequently used unconventional therapies such as acupuncture, chiropractic, homeopathy, naturopathy, osteopathy and herbal remedies.

What are the signs of poorly controlled asthma in children?

Your child has a poorly controlled asthma if he/she:

– Has needed treatment with oral steroids (prednisone) more than once in the past year

– Has daytime or night-time symptoms every week

– Has trouble breathing during activity/playing

– Is bunking school because of asthma

– Had to visit the emergency room or hospital more than once in the past year

– Needed to be in the intensive care unit for breathing issues

– Is not responding to or is having side effects from medications

Some young children, who have a form of asthma that is only active when the child has a viral respiratory infection (common cold), can be treated with medications used only at the time of illness. However, this type of plan does not work for every child. Your paediatrician will help decide if this plan is right for your child.

Asthma medications are not addictive and your child will not become “immune” to the beneficial effects by using them regularly. Asthma is different in every patient and symptoms can change over time. The doctor will determine which asthma medication is best. All medications have potential side effects, and your child needs to be monitored by you and your pediatrician. However, at recommended doses, asthma medications are safe, when used properly.

Can asthma be cured?

There’s no cure for asthma. However, it’s highly treatable. In fact, present asthma treatments are so effective, many people have nearly complete control of their symptoms.

How can you prevent asthmatic attacks?

By understanding the triggers and avoiding /controlling them. Some of the important ones are as follows:

Tobacco smoke: Do not allow smoking in your home, car or around your child.

House dust mites: Many people are allergic to dust mites. Dust mites are tiny bugs that you cannot see. They live in clothes and carpets.

Indoor and outdoor pollens and moulds: Clean bathrooms, kitchens and basements by scrubbing with soap and water once a week.

Cockroaches: Keep counters and floors free of food crumbs; and keep food and trash in closed containers. Vacuum the carpeted areas once a week.

Strong odours and sprays: Do not burn wood, incense and scented candles. Try to avoid strong odours such as perfume, hairspray, paints and cleaning products.

Exercise, sports, work and play

– Your child should be able to be active without symptoms.

– Ask the doctor about giving your child medicine before exercise to prevent symptoms.

– Ask your child to warm up for five to 10 minutes before exercise.

– Ask your child to avoid hard work or playing outside when pollution or pollen levels are high.

Other triggers

– Colds/flu: Have your child get a flu shot each fall.

– Food allergies: Avoid foods your child does not tolerate.

– Cold air: Have your child cover his/her nose and mouth with a scarf on cold or windy days.

– Other medicines: Tell your child’s doctor about all the medicines your child takes.

– Stress: Stressful situations that lead to changes in breathing can worsen asthma.

(Dr Nagpal is the Director and HOD, Pediatrics and Neonatology, Fortis Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi)

