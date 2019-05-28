Are your kids drinking enough water this summer?

By Karishma Chawla

Advertising

Weather changes can affect one’s appetite and general fitness levels. It is imperative to ensure good hydration levels in the summer to make up for the sweat loss, especially for children who are usually outdoors playing.

Low water intake can lead to a lot more challenges like creating extra heat in the body leading to acidity, constipation or dehydration. Remember, thirst is a late indicator of dehydration. Hence, it would be a wise idea to increase the intake of water and other fluids in the summer.

Water and its benefits



Hydration has a major effect on energy levels. Good hydration is a key factor in improving blood circulation and energy levels. It helps to strengthen our immune system defences and supports better resistance to stress and infection. Water also helps in optimal brain function, good digestion and contains anti-ageing properties for older people. All of these are imperative for anyone, especially for children who spend a lot of time outdoors, particularly during vacations.

Advertising

Water is good for digestion and prevents constipation as well, particularly since children skip meals or consume less fibre during the day. It is also a check for good gut health, which can prevent acne that occurs due to too much heat and not enough water. Good hydration helps to preserve tissues and reduce muscle loss.

Fluid intake is achieved through the food we eat and beverages we drink. On an average, we get about 1 litre water through the food we eat, although this number varies depending on the food item we consume. For example, fruits and vegetables in raw form have the highest percentage of water, while carbohydrates like cooked whole grains and lentils have a fair amount and foods high in fat have a very low water content, like nuts and seeds.

Negative effects of dehydration

Reduced blood volume and blood flow, greater strain on the heart and cardiovascular system.

Negative effect on blood pressure.

Reduced nutrient and oxygen supply to tissues, resulting in reduced brain function, may lead to dizziness and blackout.

Reduced function of the vital organs.

Reduced muscle functioning and performance during physical exercise.

Increase in catabolism and drop in BMR resulting in fat gain.

Ways to increase hydration

Start the day with plain/ lime water (not more than 500 ml)

Coconut water

Vegetable juice (diluted, morning and evening)

Buttermilk in lunch and dinner

Plain water throughout the day

Can have electoral powder and/or coconut water when playing a sport.

Can add electral water when travelling (this optimises hydration).

(The writer is a nutritionist.)