All you need to know about measles in children

By Dr Alok Kumar Dwivedi

Measles is a contagious viral disease of the respiratory system that causes fever and a distinctive rash on the body. It is transmitted by droplets in air from an infected person while coughing and sneezing. This kind of infection is more common in undernourished or malnourished children and very common in children with immune deficiencies. It is an unpleasant condition but one that normally passes without treatment within seven to 10 days.

Symptoms

Initial symptoms, which usually appear 10 to 12 days after infection, include high fever, a runny nose and red eyes. Several days later, a rash (tiny red itchy spots) develops, starting on the face and upper neck and gradually spreading downwards. The cough may persist for two weeks.

Sometimes, measles can cause a secondary infection; children may get ear infections, pneumonia or diarrhoea and vomiting when they have measles. A rare but serious complication of measles is encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

Infection spreads through:

Physical contact with an infected person.

Being near infected people if they cough or sneeze.

Touching a surface that has infected droplets of mucus and then putting fingers into the mouth, or rubbing the nose or eyes.

How does it affect a child’s health?

If you think your child is showing any symptoms of measles, you should consult a paediatrician or a general physician immediately. Since this is a contagious disease, parents must ask if the doctor can visit your child at home. A measles infection can last for several weeks. Symptoms usually start seven to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus. Children with measles should be kept away from others for four days after their rash appears. For those with a weakened immune system, this should continue until they make a full recovery and all symptoms are gone.

Measles vs Allergies

Allergies are the immune response of the body to an allergen, which may be food, medicine, dust, pollens, insect bites, etc. They can manifest in the form of asthma, eczema or allergic rhinitis or in case of food allergies, may present with abdominal symptoms, skin rash, faltering growth, etc. Allergies are not infectious or contagious, while measles is highly contagious. You can get measles just by being in the same room as someone who is infected.

There are two types of measles:

Measles: This is the standard form caused by the rubeola virus.

Rubella, or German measles: This is caused by the rubella virus.

Rubella generally presents as mild but is more of a risk to unborn infants than young children, if a woman contracts the virus while she is pregnant. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine contains immunisations for both types.

Prevention of measles

Vaccination is the most important tool for prevention. The most effective vaccine which is safe, cheap easily available for measles protection is the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR) or measles-mumps-rubella-varicella vaccine (MMRV) which is given to children when they’re 12 to 15 months old and again when they’re four to six years old. It’s a live vaccine, two doses as MMR to be given at nine months and 15 months of age as per the immunisation schedule. Those who are not vaccinated and did not have the disease can still be vaccinated.

Apart from this, avoid overcrowded places during endemic seasons, avoid close contact with infected persons, use face masks, etc. Pregnant women should not take the vaccine.

Most children who get measles make a full recovery, but in some cases measles can be fatal if there are serious complications, like inflammation of the brain (encephalitis).

Diet during measles

There is no prescription medication to treat measles. The virus and symptoms typically disappear within two to three weeks. However, your doctor may recommend a healthy nutritious diet and fluids especially supplements of vitamin A. To help manage symptoms:

Encourage extra bed rest.

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Take vitamin A supplements.

Isolation reduces the risk of transmission. A child who is in the contagious stage should stay away from school and avoid close contact with others, especially those who are not immunised or have never had measles.

Pregnancy and Measles

Measles during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, early delivery, or low birth weight. A woman who is planning to become pregnant and has not been vaccinated should ask her doctor for advice. They should avoid any direct contact with an infected person or touching contaminated surfaces.

(The writer is Consultant-Paediatrics and Neonatology, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Noida.)