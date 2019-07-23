All you need to know about the first period after C-Section

By Dr Rita Bakshi

Advertising

The first period after the baby’s delivery is not affected by whether the mother has had a C-Section or a normal delivery. The menstrual cycle differs from person to person and hormonal changes, breastfeeding and health conditions affect each one differently. However, here are a few things that women might have to deal with during their first period after a C-section or caesarean deliver.

Longer duration

The period might last longer than usual because of the hormonal changes that the body has gone through. The bleeding can last for 10 days depending on the individual. However, if it doesn’t stop even after 12 days, you must convey your condition to your gynaecologist.

Blood clotting

Your first period post your C-Section can actually be darker and have many blood clots present. This is normal because the anticoagulant produced by the body to prevent menstrual blood clotting may not be as effective. There is nothing to worry about if you are facing this.

Advertising

Also Read| Chhavi Mittal has baby boy after 10 months of pregnancy. Is it normal to go beyond 3 trimesters?

Menstrual cramps

The periods post C-Section can be really painful too. The new mother is bound to experience cramps and unwanted pains the body on the first period after the delivery. But it is very essential to see a doctor if the pain is too severe or long-lasting.

Hormonal imbalance

In some cases, many women do not even have a proper flow since the body has actually undergone a proper surgery and hasn’t been able to resume back to normal state. Also, the absence of a proper hormonal balance affects periods.

Lifestyle factors

Some women can even undergo irregularity in their periods because of several contributing factors like fluctuations in the body weight, stress, lack of rest, complications in the body, hormonal changes and thyroid.

When do periods start after C-Section?

The main concern is about when periods start again after a C-Section. This majorly depends on whether the mother has been breastfeeding the baby or not. If the mother doesn’t breastfeed her baby, then the prolactin level in her body decrease which eventually results in the occurrence of the periods earlier than the mothers who breastfeed their babies. The first period of the mother can even happen after just six weeks of delivery.

Women who breastfeed are bound to experience late periods since the levels of prolactin become really high in the body, which restricts proper ovulation for a normal menstrual cycle. However, if the mother doesn’t get periods even after six months of delivery, then it’s time that she sees a doctor.

(The writer is Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre.)