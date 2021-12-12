Air pollution in Delhi: Here’s what you can do to stay healthy

By Pavit Nanda Anand

It is that time of the year when Delhi-NCR is engulfed in smog, making us gasp for clean and healthy air. The smog refuses to settle down and the toxic air affects our little ones. Cough, throat irritation and viral infections are quite common among kids these days. The unfortunate thing is that not only has the outdoor air pollution increased, but even the indoor air quality has deteriorated.

Here are some guidelines that we must be aware of and remind ourselves regularly:

ALSO READ | Three ways to get your kids started with meditation

Five important routines to be followed religiously every day when the air is unhealthy.

– Check daily air pollution forecasts in your area.

– Avoid exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high.

– Limit children’s outdoor playtime — afternoons are a relatively safer period.

– Refrain from morning walks.

– Ventilate your home.

Four ways to avoid indoor air pollution.

– Try to avoid dusting or cleaning and use of chemical sprays around your child.

– Keep doors and windows shut during peak hours of poor air quality.

– Use a chimney in the kitchen.

– Use exhaust in the bathroom.

Three things we should surely include in our diet.

– Jaggery (gur)

– Green vegetables such as carrots, red bell peppers, cauliflower, spinach, tomatoes

– Fruits rich in vitamin C such as oranges, strawberries, apples, watermelons, guava, amla.

Two vital investments.

– Use air purifiers, especially in kids’ rooms and in the rooms of elderly people.

– Keep purifying plants such as aloe vera, ivy, spider plant, snake plant, money plant inside the house. They help reduce indoor pollution.

One most important action.

– Wear an N95 face mask whenever you are stepping outdoors. This not only protects you from breathing in harmful particulate matter, but also protects you from viruses and other infectious illnesses.

(The writer is a mom blogger @Hellosupermoms)

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.