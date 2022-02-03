Aerobic exercises can help in managing hypothyroidism during pregnancy

By Pragya Ravichandra

Is the tiny butterfly-shaped gland situated at the base of your neck worrying you? Are you pregnant with your butterfly glands under-stimulated?

Hang in there! You are not alone. Let us discuss hypothyroidism during pregnancy and few insights on aerobic exercises for managing the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Hypothyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone causing the overall body metabolism to slow down and affecting the growth and development of the body. However, it is treatable and managed with regular medications, diet and lifestyle changes.

Let’s understand this better here.

What are the normal changes in thyroid during pregnancy?

The thyroid hormone has a major role in regulating the central nervous and reproductive systems. During pregnancy, there are certain physiological changes that happen to the thyroid gland which are normal. Due to the influence of human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) and estrogen hormones which circulate in higher concentrations in the bloodstream during pregnancy, the thyroid hormones undergo profound changes in their physiology compared to the non-pregnant state. All of this just to meet the demands of the growing foetus. Hence, there are variations in the reference values of thyroid function tests that are trimester specific.

Causes of hypothyroidism during pregnancy

Studies on the Indian population have shown high prevalence (13.13 percent) of hypothyroidism during pregnancy, the majority of which is subclinical, diagnosed during the 1st trimester.

*Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder and the most common cause of hypothyroidism during pregnancy.

*Drug induced hypothyroidism from amiodarone or lithium derivatives.

*When “Hyperthyroidism” is over-treated in women.

*Postpartum thyroid dysfunction during previous childbirth.

*Pituitary Hypofunction, which is a rare cause.

What symptoms do you experience if you have hypothyroidism during pregnancy?

Most symptoms of hypothyroidism during pregnancy are often confused with the general symptoms of pregnancy as both symptoms mimic each other.

*Fatigue and extreme tiredness

*Weight gain

*Muscle cramps

*Reduced exercise capacity

*Carpal Tunnel syndrome (wrist or hand pain with tingling sensations)

*Constipation

*Cold intolerance

*Muscle weakness due to fatigue and joint pain

*Swelling on face

*Hoarse voice

*Slow heart rate

*Dry skin and hair fall

How is hypothyroidism during pregnancy managed?

Hypothyroidism during pregnancy has been managed through medications in the form of replacement therapy and the aim is to achieve euthyroidism. Along with the replacements, regular exercises can have an effect on the thyroid function by improving the glands perfusion and helps in preventing and managing some of its symptoms.

Aerobic exercises: How it helps in managing the symptoms

Aerobic exercises are a type of physical activity that involves the use of oxygen to meet the demands of the activity through a proper aerobic metabolism. It involves movements of your larger muscle groups (like thighs and arms).

Overall benefits of aerobic exercises include:

*Improves cardiovascular health

*Lowers blood pressure

*Improves lung function

*Regulates blood glucose

*Weight management

*Improves musculoskeletal fitness

*Prevents fall

*Helps in chronic pain management

*Improves sleep quality

*Improves immune system

*Boosts mood and helps in dealing with depression and mental health issues

When it comes to hypothyroidism during pregnancy, low-impact aerobic exercise can be effective, as it does not cause much pressure especially for those with symptoms of tiredness, swelling, pain, etc, in muscles and joints that could be performed comfortably by the pregnant women. Specifically, in hypothyroidism, aerobic exercises can help in managing symptoms by reducing weight or preventing weight gain, reduces fatigue and increases energy, improves muscle strength and reduces joint related pain and discomfort, improves blood circulation thereby preventing muscle cramps and helps in boosting mood levels. Overall, it increases your functional capacity, which enables you to perform your daily activities with ease.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity every week for pregnant women, which divides it to at least 30 minutes per day for four days.

What are some aerobic exercises that can be performed?

Any form of aerobic exercise having a low-impact routine can be performed.

Tips

Before starting, always remember to discuss your exercise plan with your obstetrician or health care provider.

*Wear comfortable clothing

*Use appropriate footwear

*Stay hydrated throughout

*Monitor your breathing and Pulse rate

*Perform exercises with confidence and without any doubts or fear

Points to remember

Always choose the form of exercise, which you enjoy the most, and is safe.

Make sure you warm-up prior to the exercise and cool down at the end.

Breathe well during exercise.

Consult your physical therapist before starting with your schedule to ensure effectiveness and safety.

Exercises

*Walking: Walking is the best and the most comfortable form of aerobic exercise during pregnancy. Preferably, wear walking shoes and avoid any other casual footwear. Initially can begin with low paced speed and gradually increase according to your body’s capacity.

*Step stool aerobics: Step stool exercises are easy to do and can be performed at home. Get a 4-5 inch long sturdy stepper, step up and down for about 10-15 minutes daily at a fixed time. Breaks can be taken in between. Initially start with 2- 5 minutes and gradually increase. Monitor your breathing and pulse. Perform the exercises gently and rhythmically. Maintain good balance and safety. One can also alternate the exercise with Climbing Stairs, which is more functional and easily available.

*Stationary bicycle: This is one of the greatest forms of low-impact cardio workouts and more intense than walking. It is also safe compared to non-stationary bicycles, especially for pregnant women.

*Swimming or pool workouts: Water aerobics are generally very soothing and relaxing. It does not require much of energy or force as compared to land exercises as there is a reduced effect of gravity on your body. This form of exercise helps in alleviating joint pain and improving flexibility. Safety measures in terms of temperature of the pool, cleanliness of the water and knowledge about your skin’s reactivity towards water needs to be considered before starting. Perform under supervision.

*Dancing: This is a fun way of doing aerobic exercise. Helps in flexibility, improves exercise capacity and improves strength. However, it is ideal to pick up a low-impact style of dance that does not involve jumping, lifts or darting and is slow and rhythmic. Avoid styles like Bharatanatyam, hip-hops or any street form of dance. Slow dancing movements like rhythmic aerobic exercise, Jazz, Salsa, Belly dance (Minimal speed), Ballroom dance (Without lifts), and salsa, Modified Indian folks (without jerks or lifts). Make sure you are being supervised.

*Tai Chi: The Chinese martial art is characterised by a series of graceful body movements flowing in slow motion, relaxing and strengthening both the body and the mind. It helps us to understand, listen and feel the body. Overall, body awareness is improved, all of which is very crucial in sailing through a smooth labour.

*Upper limb ergometer: This involves a piece of equipment that provides cardiovascular workout targeting upper body. It can be done at the comfort of your home. The equipment resembles a cycle with a hand pedal.

Summary

Symptoms of hypothyroidism during pregnancy are well managed with regular aerobic exercises. However, performing only exercises and avoiding medication does not help, as exercise solely does not address the root cause of thyroid. Firstly, make sure your hypothyroidism is treated and euthyroid is established before starting with any other lifestyle modifications.

In addition, it is very important to consult your physical therapist before you begin the exercises. They will be the right persons to schedule and plan the exercise protocols for you.

(The writer is Executive Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai – T Nagar.)

