Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Latest news

Advisory for Covid-positive kids: Here are some home guidelines

Keep the child in a well-ventilated room with an attached toilet.

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 5:59:48 pm
COVID-19 in kids, children testing positive for COVID-19, COVID-19 infection in kids, taking care of children at home, home advisory, parenting, indian express newsKeep the child away from elderly, pregnant women, other children, and persons with co-morbidities. (Representational image/Pixabay)

In the second wave of COVID-19, many children have tested positive, which was not the case last year. As such, given the emergency, BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital has shared an advisory on what can be done to help Covid-positive children at home, and prevent the spread of the virus.

Guidelines for COVID-19 positive children

* Keep the child in a well-ventilated room with an attached toilet.
* Keep the child away from elderly, pregnant women, other children, and persons with co-morbidities.
* Assign a dedicated caregiver.
* Keep them well-hydrated.
* Newborns can be breastfed after the mother observes a hand hygiene routine, and wears a mask.
* If required, COVID-19 positive mother can give expressed milk to the child via the caregiver.
* No social gatherings or visitors should be allowed in the house.
* Dedicated linen and eating utensils should be used for the child and kept separately.

Guidelines for caregivers

– Wear surgical masks at all times and change every 6-8 hours.
– Avoid direct contact with the body fluid of the infected child — oral or respiratory secretions and stool.
– Use disposable gloves and a mask to handle soiled linen or body fluids.
– Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces such as toilet or furniture in the room. Clean using household bleach or 1% hypochlorite.
– Clean the patient’s clothes, linen, and towels, by using a regular detergent in hot water or a machine wash at 60-90°C.

Hand hygiene guidelines

. Diligently follow hand hygiene measures.
. Practice hand hygiene before and after removal of gloves and mask.
. Clean visibly dirty hands with soap and water.
. Use alcohol-based hand rub frequently.
. Use disposable paper towels for hand drying. Alternatively, use clean cloth towels. Replace frequently.
. Dispose gloves, masks, and other waste in a waste bin with a lid.

