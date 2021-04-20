Advisory for Covid-positive kids: Here are some home guidelines

In the second wave of COVID-19, many children have tested positive, which was not the case last year. As such, given the emergency, BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital has shared an advisory on what can be done to help Covid-positive children at home, and prevent the spread of the virus.

Guidelines for COVID-19 positive children

* Keep the child in a well-ventilated room with an attached toilet.

* Keep the child away from elderly, pregnant women, other children, and persons with co-morbidities.

* Assign a dedicated caregiver.

* Keep them well-hydrated.

* Newborns can be breastfed after the mother observes a hand hygiene routine, and wears a mask.

* If required, COVID-19 positive mother can give expressed milk to the child via the caregiver.

* No social gatherings or visitors should be allowed in the house.

* Dedicated linen and eating utensils should be used for the child and kept separately.

Guidelines for caregivers

– Wear surgical masks at all times and change every 6-8 hours.

– Avoid direct contact with the body fluid of the infected child — oral or respiratory secretions and stool.

– Use disposable gloves and a mask to handle soiled linen or body fluids.

– Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces such as toilet or furniture in the room. Clean using household bleach or 1% hypochlorite.

– Clean the patient’s clothes, linen, and towels, by using a regular detergent in hot water or a machine wash at 60-90°C.

Hand hygiene guidelines

. Diligently follow hand hygiene measures.

. Practice hand hygiene before and after removal of gloves and mask.

. Clean visibly dirty hands with soap and water.

. Use alcohol-based hand rub frequently.

. Use disposable paper towels for hand drying. Alternatively, use clean cloth towels. Replace frequently.

. Dispose gloves, masks, and other waste in a waste bin with a lid.