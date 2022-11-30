These 3 foods can boost your child’s immunity

Winter is here, and it needs no retelling that along with relief from the hot summer, it brings a host of diseases like cold, cough, etc. Generally, cold weather affects children more and they are prone to taking ill. While proper care, like keeping them warm during winter is required, including certain foods can help boost their immunity.

As such, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, suggested the top three foods that she claimed can help increase the immunity of kids.

Honey

Known as the elixir of good health, this magical ingredient from nature has anti-allergic, anti bacterial, anti viral, and anti fungal properties that help liquefy the mucus accumulated in the nose, throat, and chest region of children, who usually are susceptible to cold, cough, sinus, allergies, asthma, hay fever, lung congestion, and bronchial health issues often.

“Locally sourced honey also helps to boost their immunity against the pollen grains, by introducing it as good bacteria to the body in advance,” she said in the post.

Ensure to give your toddlers between ages 1 and 2, at least 1/2 tsp of honey every day, and 1 tsp of honey to kids above age 2 to 14. “Avoid giving honey, when they experience fever symptoms or heat rash and do not mix honey in hot water/fluids/milk above 42 degrees Celcius, as honey releases a chemical called hydroxymethylfurfural dehyde (HMF), which is toxic and carcinogenic,” she warned.

Mint leaves and carrom seeds

As per her, you can boil 1 or 2 mint leaves with a pinch of carrom seeds (optional: you can also add cinnamon, ginger powder, turmeric, clove, and cinnamon) and give it as a concoction to children when they suffer immunity issues. Mint helps in promoting bronchial health, whereas carrom seed help in deworming children due to its bitter taste.

Healthy snacks

Before a child reaches out to junk foods like sugary treats or a packet of chips, ensure to give them a healthy granola bar made at home from dried fruits and dates. Hunger pangs can make kids irritable and giving them junk food can seem like a tempting temporary solution. But, it has long-term side effects on their health and discipline.

