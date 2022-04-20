Five Things: A weekly curation of events and news about all things related to your child

NEWS YOU CAN USE

A recent survey by non-profit research organisation Common Sense Media has found an increase in the use of screens among American teens and tweens from 2019 to 2021 by 17 per cent. The average daily screen time went up to five hours and 33 minutes from four hours and 44 minutes among children aged between 8 and 12 years and to eight hours and 39 minutes from seven hours and 22 minutes for teenagers between 13 years and 18 years of age. Catch a detailed report by The New York Times here.

WHAT TO WATCH

Season one of Japan’s long-running reality television show Old Enough! is now available on Netflix. The cult show follows children as young as two years old as they run errands by themselves, figuring out how to overcome the impediments they face through ingenuity.

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR

With the reopening of physical schools after two years, cases of COVID-19 infection among children in the Capital have seen an upsurge. While several schools in Noida and Ghaziabad briefly suspended physical classes, the Delhi government has issued an advisory on SOPs to schools in case of infections among its employees and students. The advisory stresses on masking, hand hygiene and social distancing , and, in case of a spike in infections, partial or full closure of the school. Schools in Delhi have begun operating at full capacity in offline mode from April 1. Impress upon your child the importance of wearing masks at all times outdoors and for social distancing as and when possible.

ACTIVITY CALENDAR

After two years, the India Art Fair takes off in Delhi from April 28. Apart from its usual showcase of art, there will also be interesting workshops for children and young adults. Ideal for school children and those working with children and young adults with special needs, on Friday, April 29, the workshop Dot, Lines and Shapes will discuss how each individual perceives and processes information in their own unique way. Touch, Smell and Sound on May 1 is open for all and particularly of interest to toddlers and children of all ages as it plays upon ways to experience art by blindfolding participants and encouraging them to perceive the artwork through touch, smell or sound.

For participation and other details, check out the full schedule of India Art Fair at https://indiaartfair.in/programme

ALSO READ | That gut feeling: Understanding how our food habits influence our health

The annual Book and Bake sale in Delhi has a sizeable children’s and YA collection this year. The charity event is a much-loved fixture among book lovers in the capital, where they can buy books and baked goodies, collected through a donation drive, for anything between Rs 20 and Rs 200. All proceeds of the sale go to a charity. The recipient of this year’s sale, which has over 4,000 books for the picking, will be Nalanda Academy in Wardha, that works towards democratising education by training students from marginalised communities for higher education.



Catch the sale on Sunday, April 24, at Chittaranjan Bhavan in New Delhi’s CR Park between 11 am and 7 pm. If past events are anything to go by, you’d do well to drop in early for a chance to grab some fabulous books.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.