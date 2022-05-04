Five Things: Vaccines for kids below 12; an animation film to initiate conversation about puberty; podcast workshop, and more

WHAT TO WATCH

Pixar’s coming-of-age film Turning Red, available on Disney Hotstar, is a perfect family unwinding option if you are preparing to have that conversation about puberty with your child. Mei Lee is an accomplished 13-year-old, whose helicopter mother (voiced by Sandra Oh) encourages her to best herself even when Mei Lee would rather hang out with her three besties. In her attempt to manage her life through the chaos of teenage, Mei Lee discovers one day that, when agitated, she turns into — brace yourself — a giant red panda. This is a fun watch on friendship, puberty, cultural contexts, and finding one’s centre through the turbulent course of adolescence.

APPROPRIATE FOR: PG rated; appropriate for: 12+ years

NEWS YOU CAN USE

Last week, the Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines for children between five and 12 years of age. These vaccines are Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for 6-12 years and Biological E’s Corbevax for 5-12 years. While the rollout of the vaccination drive will depend on the final decision taken by the government’s COVID-19 vaccination expert body, with the surge in cases this is hopeful news for all parents, especially for those whose children have resumed in-person school from last month. Currently, India is only administering Covid-19 vaccines to those above 12 years — Corbevax for 12-14 years and Covaxin for 15-18 years.

ACTIVITY CALENDAR

ENROL YOUR CHILD IN:

* Workshop on podcasting

DURATION: May 16 to 20

APPROPRIATE FOR: 9+ years; Grades: IV to VIII

WHERE: Online

Mumbai-based GetLitt! has been doing significant work in inculcating a love for literature in children with writing workshops, Reading Olympiad, interactions and internships with authors. This summer, among their bunch of online workshops is one on podcasting – the new-age equivalent of the radio. From planning themes to writing engagingly enough to hold the listener’s attention to publishing, the masterclass will teach students the know-how of contemporary digital engagement and bring your child up to speed on contemporary events

Fees: Rs 2,999

Contact: +91 9819605380 | support@getlitt.co

Payment link: https://rzp.io/l/GL-Master21

Website: http://www.getlitt.co

* Workshop on “Know The Newspaper”

DURATION: Two days from May 13 and May 28

APPROPRIATE FOR: 6+ years to 15 years

WHERE: ONLINE

Organised by the British Council, this online two-day workshop introduces children to the wonders of the fast-receding world of print journalism. Through collaborative projects, students will be taught about what goes into the making of newspapers, the kind of enterprise and teamwork it necessitates and the importance of going beyond the news to build a culture of empathy and teamwork. The programme will be tailored for each age group, with age-appropriate activities and training spread over two hours daily.

Fees: Between Rs 900 and Rs 1500 for non-members; between Rs 500 and Rs 1300 for members.

Contact: IndiaLibraries@britishcouncil.org

Registration: https://www.britishcouncil.in/events/welcome-world-newpaper-some-fun-activities-4-year-15-year-old

VISIT

Exhibition of “Company Painting: Visual Memoirs of Nineteenth-Century India”

WHERE: National Museum, New Delhi

DURATION OF THE EXHIBITION: April 19 to July 20

APPROPRIATE FOR: 10+ years

The rising mercury might have made the outdoors off-limits, but there is plenty to catch up on still in the capital. The National Museum and National Museum Institute, New Delhi, have put together an exhibition of more than 200 hitherto unseen Company paintings from the collections of the National Museum, National Gallery of Modern Art, Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi, and Victoria Memorial Hall and Botanical Survey of India, Kolkata. From portraits of the rich and powerful to ethnographic records of contemporary life, from zoological and botanical reproductions to works of unknown masters such as Ghulam Ali Khan, Latif, Sheikh Mohammed Ameer of Karayya and Sani, among others, this is a glimpse of and testament to India’s age-old syncretism.

Why should it appeal to youngsters? At a time when themes of diversity are shrinking from school syllabi, this is a great introduction to India’s composite culture. If that is not compelling enough, then the excellent interactive gallery providing insights into India’s architectural and natural heritage should definitely keep the children riveted.

