Five Things: The benefits of adventurous play outdoors, eco-printing, and Paati’s rasam

A recent research conducted in Northern Ireland and England said that children who spend more time “playing adventurously” have lower symptoms of anxiety and depression. Even as the times we live in make it difficult for children to play outside, climb trees, ride bikes or jump off high surfaces, the study showed that such activities help build resilience and give them the confidence to face uncertainty better. It also helped prevent mental health problems. The research conducted among parents of children, aged 5 to 11, inferred that children need to encounter challenges and face risks in everyday play for their emotional and mental well-being. It also called for investing in natural spaces and well-designed parks that encouraged children to play with freedom and abandon.

Grow Your Own Greens

A beautiful book on food literacy called Zora’s Zucchini by US-based author Katherine Pryor, finds its way into a workshop organised by the British Council, India, this weekend. Titled “Design your own vegetable garden with Zora’s Zucchini”, this Zoom workshop to be held on May 28, at 4 pm and May 29 at 6 pm, will introduce children to the story of the little girl who grew just too much zucchini, and help them design their own vegetable garden, even write a creative recipe. Registration: Rs 500 (for British Council members), Rs 700 (for non-members). For further details, mail: IndiaLibraries@britishcouncil.org

Food Memories

Is there anything a warm hug and a grandma’s recipe can’t fix? Listen to the beautiful story of Paati’s Rasam, written by Janaki Sabesh and Dhwani Sabesh, organsied by Karadi Tales and Goethe-Institut Chennai, on May 28, 4-5pm. The session, meant for children aged 4-12, will be in English (Sabesh) and German (Anjali Kothari). It promises to be an interactive session around the beautiful story of Malli, the little girl, who finds joy and meaning in her Paati’s (grandmother) cooking. For details, contact: 044-28331645/1314 or email: library-chennai@goethe.de

Floral stamp

“Printing With Flowers” is a workshop that Nila House, Jaipur, is organising for children ages 6 to 10, on June 4, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The idea is to use flowers and transfer print them on fabric and paper. This eco-printing process promises to be super fun as children can let their creativity run as wild as the foraged flowers and leaves they collect. Materials will be provided by Nila House, though participants can bring flowers, too. Registration: Rs 600. For further details, email: info@nilajaipur.com

Thread Bare

At the Dr Bhau Daji Mumbai City Museum, Mumbai, lies the secrets to silk. In collaboration with STEAM Academy, they will conduct a Zoom session “From Cocoon to Silk” on May 26, from 11 am to 12 pm. Moving from the fascinating biology of silkworms to the history of sericulture, the talk will be presented by Jasvinder Kaur, and curated by AP Jayaraman, founder, STEAM Academy. Appropriate for children in Grade 5 to 8. Visit: http://www.bdlmuseum.org for registration.

