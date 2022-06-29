Five Things: Thank you note to doctor, night walk at Qutub Complex, learning how science can be fun, and more

Celebrate National Doctors Day

The Indian Medical Association celebrates July 1 as National Doctor’s Day. It’s a tribute to former chief minister of Bengal, Dr BC Roy, who was born on this day. Not only was he a highly respected doctor, but was also instrumental in establishing numerous medical institutions including Jadavpur’s TB Hospital, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital (Uttar Pradesh), Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, and Victoria Institution (College) in Kolkata. This year, the day is themed on “Family Doctors on the Front Line”. Celebrate the day by sending a card or a note of appreciation to your family doctor, or to those medical professionals who have saved the lives of your loved ones and been there with you through the journey. Send cake or flowers perhaps, to acknowledge their unfailing dedication to make our lives better.

Science is Fun

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is hosting “Open Day”, as a way to engage and explore math and science through exhibitions, workshops, games, films and quizzes. On June 30 and July 1, the ISI gates will be open for children to come and enjoy the many events, which include a photography workshop, films on PCM, science model exhibition, career counselling workshop and much more. For details, email: ksatpathy@isical.ac.in / isilibkolkata@gmail.com or connect 9435175531/9143238244. Registration required.

Night Walk at Qutub Complex

Heritage-walk group Sair E Dilli is organising a night walk in the Qutub Complex on July 3. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Heritage-walk group Sair E Dilli is organising a night walk in the Qutub Complex on July 3. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

You might have seen the Qutub Minar by day, but would you like to experience the space after dusk? Heritage-walk group Sair E Dilli is organising a night walk in the Qutub Complex on July 3. Listen to stories about the various monuments in the Complex, of the Delhi Sultanate, and what its syncretic culture meant. Timings of the walk: 6 to 8 pm. Meeting point: Qutub Minar ticket counter. Charges: Rs 450 per person (Monument ticket included). Pre-registration and advance payment of Rs 150 required. It can be done via Paytm/Google Pay/Phone Pe/UPI @+918826706929. For the confirmation of your spot, send a screenshot of the same to the same WhatsApp number.

Reading Right

Nurture Roots brings you “Reading Olympiad”, organised by book-reading app Getlitt, and “One-on-One Reading Program” that can be custom-planned for your child. While the Olympiad (starting July 9, for grades 2,3,4,5), will hold reading sessions on Saturdays and Sundays (eight sessions), it provides access to the app’s online library for three months and is an excellent way to grow in the language. Meanwhile, the “One-on-One Reading” will help a child read better, learn punctuation and speed, help comprehend and retain what is being read. For more details, connect: 9999957955. Registration: https://forms.gle/nEpQmgCG36HxRBjr6

What to Watch

If you loved Mr Bean and his many antics, you’ll love Man Vs Bee. It’s Rowan Atkinson, who plays Trevor Bingley, at his comedy best, doing what he always does – literally, setting the house on fire. The opening scene, in the nine-episode series, has Atkinson in court, guilty on 14 charges which includes arson. His excuse is: “There was this bee…” Watch it as a family, for some memorable laughs. Streaming on Netflix.

